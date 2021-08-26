Log in
Event Spotlight: MeetHer India (Opens in new window)

08/26/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
When passion meets technology great things happen.

Expedia Group is hosting its first-ever MeetHer event with JobsForHer for women professionals looking to scale up their careers.

Join industry experts who are on a mission to make travel better with technology. At Expedia Group, you are welcome to embrace your passions, as they believe that the best creative solutions stem from a free mind.

The event will take place on August 28th, 2021 from 10 to 11:30 am IST. Attendees will gain insights into ongoing projects, travel technologies, and learn about open opportunities at Expedia Group.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to hear from our leaders, register here.

Meet our Expedia Group Panelists

Surabhi Bhatnagar, Senior Manager, Software Development Engineering

Surabhi has been working as a Senior Manager of Software Development Engineering with Expedia Group for almost two years. She has about 16 years of experience in the IT industry working on various projects and technologies. She has also been a part of the Activities line of business in Expedia Group where they build solutions for shopping and supply of Activities of a destination in the latest technology stack that includes micro services powered by AWS services, Machine Learning, event-driven architecture and languages - Java, Kotlin, Scala. Her role at Expedia Group includes delivering a high-quality product in collaboration with our product team along with the growth of her team.

Muthu Sathiamurthy, Senior Director, Software Development Engineering

Muthu has been with Expedia Group since April 2008 and has led engineering teams across the globe. He is a passionate people-centric technologist and he embraces servant leadership and lives by two principles: 1) People are our biggest assets and 2) The coolest technology is the one that delivers business value.

Muthu is also a proud dad of two amazing girls (12 years and 8 years old), who remind him every day about 'being what you want to be' and not 'what others want you to be.'

Sandhya Sachan, Tech Recruiter

Sandhya is a passionate recruiting professional with over 10 years of experience in recruitment and hiring for startups as well as Amazon. She has been attracting high-tech talent to Expedia Group for three and a half years. She currently leads and manages Technology and Product hiring across levels for the company.

Don't miss out on this panel where our leaders will discuss building inclusive teams, working as a woman in tech, and how to get hired at Expedia Group. Register here.

-

Join our Talent Community

We're looking for outstanding talent to join us on our mission to power travel for everyone, everywhere. By joining our talent community, you'll have exclusive access to our latest opportunities, events, interview advice, and global insights from our Expedia Group leaders. Sign up now!

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
