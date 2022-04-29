Expedia : 2022 proxy

April 26, 2022

Dear Stockholder:

It is my pleasure to inform you that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Expedia Group, Inc. will again be a completely virtual meeting, conducted solely online, on June 16, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. You will be able to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting by logging in atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EXPE2022.

The attached proxy statement describes how to participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting, how to vote your shares, and the matters to be voted upon.

Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting online, please take the time to vote. You may vote over the internet, as well as by telephone, or by mailing a proxy or voting instruction card. If you participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting, you may also vote your shares online at that time if you wish, even if you have previously submitted your vote (other than shares held through the Company's 401(k) plan, which must be voted before the meeting).

Sincerely,

Peter Kern

Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 1111 Expedia Group Way W.

Seattle, Washington 98119

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Expedia Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Expedia Group"), will be held online on June 16, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time (the "2022 Annual Meeting"). There will be no physical meeting location for stockholders to attend. Stockholders may participate only by logging in atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ EXPE2022, whereupon you will be asked to enter your unique control number included on your proxy card (printed in the box and marked by the arrow) or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

Items of business at the 2022 Annual Meeting will be:

To elect the 11 directors named in this proxy statement, each to hold office for a term ending on the date of the next annual meeting of stockholders or until such director's successor shall have been duly elected and qualified (or, if earlier, such director's removal or resignation from the Board of Directors);

To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Expedia Group's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022; and

To transact such other business as may properly come before the 2022 Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Voting. Only holders of record of outstanding shares of Expedia Group common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business on April 18, 2022 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. Whether or not you plan to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting, please consider voting before the meeting atwww.proxyvote.com, by calling 1-800-690-6903 or by completing, signing, dating and returning the proxy card. Returning the proxy card does not deprive you of your right to attend and to vote your shares during the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Proxy Materials. We are furnishing proxy materials to our stockholders primarily via the internet instead of distributing printed copies of those materials to each stockholder. By doing so, we believe we can provide our stockholders with the information they need in a more timely manner than if we had elected to distribute printed materials, while reducing the environmental impact of (and lowering the costs associated with) the distribution of our proxy materials. On or about April 26, 2022, we distributed a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials to stockholders entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting and also provided access to our proxy materials over the internet.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Robert Dzielak | Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Seattle, Washington

April 26, 2022

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL

MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY JUNE 16, 2022

The Notice of Annual Meeting, this Proxy Statement and the 2021 Annual Report are available atwww.proxyvote.com.

Table of Contents

PROCEDURAL MATTERS 1

2022 Annual Meeting Information 1

2022 Annual Meeting Agenda and Voting Recommendations 1

Record Date 2

Quorum 2

Voting Rights 2

Solicitation of Proxies 3

Voting Your Shares 3

Votes Required and Voting Impact of Abstentions and Broker Non-Votes 4

Revocation of Proxies 5

Other Business 5

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS 6

Board of Directors 6

Board Committees 9

Director Nominations 11

Communications with the Board 11

Compensation of Non-Employee Directors 11

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation 13

Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance 14

Code of Ethics 14

Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiatives ("ESG") 14

PROPOSAL 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 19

Board of Director Nominees 19

Required Vote 25

PROPOSAL 2: RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC 26 ACCOUNTING FIRM

Required Vote 26

Audit Committee Report 26

Fees Paid to Our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 27

Audit Committee Review and Pre-Approval of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Fees 27

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 28

Beneficial Ownership Table 28

INFORMATION CONCERNING EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 30

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 31

Overview 31

Compensation Program Philosophy and Objectives 31

Role of the Compensation Committee 31

Role of Executive Officers 31

Role of Compensation Consultants 32

Role of Stockholder Say-on-Pay Votes 32

Role of Peer Groups, Surveys and Benchmarking 32

Compensation Program Elements 33 2021 Annual Compensation Review: Messrs. Diller, Dzielak, Hart, and Soliday

2021 Compensation Arrangements for Mr. Kern

Other Executive Compensation Practices and Policies 39

Change in Control 40

Severance 41

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT 42

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 43

2021 Summary Compensation Table 43

2021 Grants of Plan-Based Awards 45

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2021 Year-End 46

2021 Option Exercises and Stock Vested 48

Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control 49

Estimated Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control 53

Pay Ratio Disclosure 55

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS 57

Review and Approval or Ratification of Related Person Transactions 57

Relationships Involving Significant Stockholders, Named Executive Officers and Directors 57

OTHER MATTERS 60

Equity Compensation Plan Information 60

Annual Reports 60

Householding 60

Proposals by Stockholders for 2023 Annual Meeting 61

