SEATTLE - Expedia Group today announced that Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, will be leaving Expedia Group effective June 1 after three years leading Expedia's consumer business and marketing division. Going forward, Brad Bentley will oversee the consumer business as Chief Operations Officer and Jochen Koedijk will lead marketing as Chief Marketing Officer, both reporting directly to incoming CEO Ariane Gorin.

"In our journey of transformation, Jon has led a dramatic unification of our go-to-market strategy for our brands, development of our best-in-class loyalty program, and has built industry-leading creative capabilities," said Peter Kern, CEO of Expedia Group. "Jon is a visionary leader in consumer marketing and is leaving our consumer brands in a great position for the future."

"With Brad and Jochen, we have two excellent internal leaders to drive the future of our consumer business," said Ariane Gorin, incoming CEO of Expedia Group. "They will build on our strong marketing and tech foundations and will sharpen our focus on delivering growth. I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jon for being an incredible colleague and for his outstanding contributions and leadership in setting us up for this exciting future."

Jon Gieselman joined Expedia Group first as a Board member in December 2019 and then stepped into role as the president of Expedia Brands in May 2021. During his tenure, Gieselman transformed disparate marketing teams into a world-class, fully integrated, and in-house team of experts across brand, strategy, creative, loyalty and performance marketing. Gieselman was also a critical architect of Expedia Group's first ever cross-brand loyalty program, One Key.

Jochen Koedijk has been with Expedia Group for three years, leading the organization's full-funnel marketing investments and successfully implementing a data-driven approach to marketing across our consumer brands through technology and machine learning science. Additionally, he has spearheaded the development of new marketing channels and partnerships, has played a pivotal role in overseeing the media buying strategy through Expedia Group's in-house media organization, and has contributed to global expansion efforts. With prior experience as Chief Marketing Officer, Koedijk is exceptionally positioned to ensure that Expedia Group's flagship brands maintain their status as highly competitive, global leaders in the travel industry.

Brad Bentley, who has been with Expedia Group for a year and a half, spearheaded efforts to streamline the operations of Expedia Group's B2C business. He will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer of the consumer business, overseeing B2C strategy and business performance. His prior general management and executive experiences position him well to lead our plans for B2C growth.

Jochen Koedijk added, "Jon's visionary leadership has not only crafted a best-in-class in-house marketing organization but has also revolutionized brand representation globally. As I step into this role, I'm honored to lead our Marketing division, grateful for Jon's remarkable contributions, and eager to propel our united team towards unprecedented achievements, pushing boundaries, and paving new paths for Expedia Group's future."

Brad Bentley also added, "I'm privileged to lead our Traveler Operations division, where our team will lead our B2C growth globally. I'm excited for the opportunities ahead and unlocking new avenues for growth. Having worked closely with Jon for over a decade, I can confidently say he is truly one of the best in the business, and I can't thank him enough for his leadership and setting us all up for success."

