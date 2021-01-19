Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group, Inc.    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Expedia : Blocks Vrbo Reservations Around Washington as Inauguration Day Approaches

01/19/2021 | 01:22pm EST
By Dave Sebastian

Expedia Group Inc. on Tuesday said it is blocking new reservations on its Vrbo vacation-rental site through Friday in and around Washington, a precautionary measure ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday after a mob of supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The move follows a similar action by home-sharing company Airbnb Inc. last week.

Expedia on Monday said it would refund reservations in the Washington metro area and all U.S. state capitals through Jan. 24 if the site cancels it for security concerns, or if the host or traveler chooses to do so.

The online-travel agency said it is screening and cross-referencing all lodging and air bookings through Jan. 24 multiple times a day against a list provided by government agencies to ensure those arrested in connection with the Capitol attack and other individuals identified as persons posing a threat to homeland security aren't booking on its platform.

The company said it has been in touch with the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, members of the D.C. City Council and representatives from other government agencies.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 1321ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 4.49% 177.8 Delayed Quote.15.31%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.84% 142.06 Delayed Quote.6.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 392 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 580 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,72x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 19 902 M 19 902 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 25 400
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 128,35 $
Last Close Price 140,69 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target -8,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Charles Diller Chairman & Senior Executive
Eric Hart Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Jonathan L. Dolgen Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.6.26%19 902
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-4.85%86 793
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-1.78%19 494
TRIPADVISOR16.16%4 497
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.87%4 043
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED4.71%3 193
