Expedia : Blocks Vrbo Reservations Around Washington as Inauguration Day Approaches

By Dave Sebastian

Expedia Group Inc. on Tuesday said it is blocking new reservations on its Vrbo vacation-rental site through Friday in and around Washington, a precautionary measure ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday after a mob of supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The move follows a similar action by home-sharing company Airbnb Inc. last week.

Expedia on Monday said it would refund reservations in the Washington metro area and all U.S. state capitals through Jan. 24 if the site cancels it for security concerns, or if the host or traveler chooses to do so.

The online-travel agency said it is screening and cross-referencing all lodging and air bookings through Jan. 24 multiple times a day against a list provided by government agencies to ensure those arrested in connection with the Capitol attack and other individuals identified as persons posing a threat to homeland security aren't booking on its platform.

The company said it has been in touch with the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, members of the D.C. City Council and representatives from other government agencies.

