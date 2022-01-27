Expedia : Earns a Score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign 2022 Corporate Equality Index

For the sixth consecutive year, Expedia Group receives top ranking

on assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

SEATTLE, Wash.,January 27, 2022 - Today, Human Rights Campaign (HRC) announced that Expedia Group received a score of 100 on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

"I am proud of the work Expedia Group has done to earn a top score on the Corporate Equality Index for the sixth year in a row," said Michael Davis Velasco, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, Expedia Group. "Our goal is to grow and sustain an engaging, inclusive culture at Expedia Group where everyone supports and empowers our LGBTQ+ travelers and partners and can thrive and contribute to the wellbeing of the communities where we live and work. We're grateful to the Human Rights Campaign for the recognition and for holding companies accountable to become more equitable workplaces. We thank our employees across the globe who help make Expedia Group a safe, energizing place to work. There's still plenty of work to do and progress to make, and we remain focused on playing a role in building a more inclusive world."

Expedia Group is committed to creating a more equitable workplace by removing barriers to entry that have historically been in place for underrepresented groups and advocating for equal opportunity and access for all identities. In support of furthering inclusivity, Expedia Group signed HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Throughout the years, Expedia Group has taken actions including organizing virtual and in-person Pride events, investing in national campaigns to promote inclusive travel, and standing up sites that display LGBTQ+ friendly accommodations. In collaboration with the Expedia Group's Inclusion and Diversity team, the company's Pride Employee Resource Group and Transgender and Gender-Nonconforming Inclusion Advisory Council engage in critical work every day to elevate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts internally, and help rebuild travel in a way that helps everyone feel invited to explore the world.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers-from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns-could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training, Human Rights Campaign. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Expedia Group for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group's platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.