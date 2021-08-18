Expedia Group Arrivals: Rathi Murthy (Opens in new window)

Log in
    EXPE   US30212P3038

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
Expedia Group Arrivals: Rathi Murthy

08/18/2021
In our most recent edition of Expedia Group Arrivals, we want to extend a warm welcome to Rathi Murthy, one of our newest members joining the Expedia Group Travel Leadership Team as Chief Technology Officer and President of Expedia Services. Recognized as a transformative technology executive, Rathi is focused on evolving Expedia Group's technical strategy and underlying platform.

Rathi, welcome again to Expedia Group (EG!) We're thrilled to have you on board. What excites you about Expedia Group and what led you to joining the company?

It's always exciting when my personal and professional interests intersect. Travel is a passion; our family has been vacationing together since the kids were two years old and they are now self-sufficient adults! We visit a different country every year because, for us, the magic of travel is learning about cultures and traditions, which is very much aligned with Expedia Group's purpose to strengthen connections and broaden horizons.

Now is a great time to join Expedia Group because it's a pivotal time for the industry. Travel is going to take off like never before. We're seeing pent-up demand coming out of the pandemic and EG is best positioned to take advantage of this.

What is your vision for the future of Expedia Services? What are the greatest opportunities in the travel tech space?

I believe deeply in the company mission - travel power for everyone, everywhere. Services is at the heart of being able to deliver on this mission by driving the platformization of travel and transforming the way we take care of travelers.

The industry is fragmented and there's not another player out there who has the capabilities we have to provide a holistic, personalized travel experience or the ability to externalize these capabilities.

How has your identity as an immigrant and a woman in tech shaped your career?

I always concentrate on competency first. This means I think of myself as a technologist ahead of everything else. However, being a minority creates greater empathy and great passion for helping others. I've never declined an opportunity to mentor another woman, speak on panels that can help other women and immigrants in tech. I am who I am because of the support I received - it helped me find my voice, build confidence and grow in my career. Now, it's my time to give back.

What personal mantra do you live by?

I have a set of beliefs I live by, shaped by my trek to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro:

  1. Set your vision high…but make your journey one step at a time.
  2. Enjoy the journey…don't get stuck on the final outcome.
  3. Embrace everyone and everything that supports you through your journey…we all have a part to play and contribute to overall success.
  4. One team one dream…we need to support each other and together we always win!
Trek to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro

Where is your favorite place to travel / Where is the first place you want to use your travel perks on?

My favorite places to travel are those with the deepest history and culture. My first round of travel will be visiting our major sites around the world like London, India and Australia. As for our next big vacation, Mauritius is at the top of my list.

-

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
