Expedia Group Brings in Executives From Apple, Verizon; Others Set to Depart Amid Restructuring

Expedia Group Inc. Monday said it tapped executives from Apple Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. to its C-suite, effective May 31, and reclassified its operating structure, an endeavor that will entail several executives leaving the company.

The online-travel agency on Monday said it is appointing Rathi Murthy, the chief technology officer of the Verizon Media unit, to the same position at Expedia as well as president of the newly structured Expedia Services business. Jon Gieselman, who led marketing for Apple's services portfolio, will become president of the newly structured Expedia Brands, the company said.

Apart from Services and Brands, Expedia said its new operating structure will also include Expedia Marketplace and Expedia for Business. Leaving the company in the next several months are Cyril Ranque, president of the Travel Partners Group business; Adam Jay, president and co-lead of marketing; and Tucker Moodey, president of retail product and technology, Expedia said.

Jeff Hurst, Expedia's previous president and co-lead of marketing, will become Expedia Brands' operating chief, reporting to Mr. Gieselman, the company said. John Kim, the previous president of platform and marketplaces, will become the president of Expedia Marketplace, the company added. Ariane Gorin, the president of Expedia Business Services, will become president of the newly formed Expedia for Business, which oversees business-to-business relationships.

"As we move into four clearer operating divisions, the addition of Rathi and Jon and new roles for John and Ariane demonstrate our commitment to simplifying our business so we can be more agile and deliver innovative products faster," said Peter Kern, Expedia's vice chairman and chief executive.

