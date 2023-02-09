Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Expedia Group, Inc. News Summary EXPE US30212P3038 EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. (EXPE) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 03:56:41 2023-02-09 pm EST 117.43 USD -1.44% 04:06p Earnings Flash (EXPE) EXPEDIA GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $2.62B, vs. Street Est of $2.701B MT 04:04p Expedia's Q4 Stayed Room Nights at 74.6 Million, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of 75.1 Million MT 04:03p Expedia Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Expedia Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results 02/09/2023 | 04:03pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Key Highlights Record full year and fourth quarter lodging bookings and lodging revenue.

Significant earnings growth with full year GAAP net income of $352 million, compared to a net loss of $269 million in 2021. Full year adjusted net income up over 300% versus 2021 and record Adjusted EBITDA of over $2.3 billion.

Full year free cash flow grew to $2.8 billion, over 70% higher than 2019.

Reduced debt by $2.2 billion during 2022, resulting in a significant reduction in leverage.

Repurchased 5.2 million shares for approximately $500 million for the year and approximately $350 million in shares in the fourth quarter 2022. “We were pleased that we were able to deliver our most profitable year in 2022, despite the friction from transforming our business model and technology platform. While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the year,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. "We begin ‘23 with record app usage and member counts, led by Expedia US, the first of our brands to deploy new capabilities and marketing strategies. This year, we are excited to see these benefits accrue to more of our brands and geographies, driving further growth and margin expansion." Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) - Fourth Quarter 2022 Expedia Group, Inc. Metric Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Δ Y/Y Booked room nights 70.8 59.7 19% Stayed room nights 74.6 62.9 19% Gross bookings $20,511 $17,463 17% Revenue $2,618 $2,279 15% Operating income $128 $163 (21)% Net income attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders $177 $276 (36)% Diluted earnings per share $1.11 $1.70 (35)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $449 $479 (6)% Adjusted net income(1) $196 $167 17% Adjusted EPS(1) $1.26 $1.06 19% Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(182) $285 NM Free cash flow(1) $(359) $142 NM (1) See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 13. Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) - Full Year 2022 Expedia Group, Inc. Metric 2022 2021 Δ Y/Y Booked room nights 312.0 247.5 26% Stayed room nights 303.4 234.4 29% Gross bookings $95,049 $72,425 31% Revenue $11,667 $8,598 36% Operating income $1,085 $186 484% Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders $352 $(269) NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $2.17 $(1.80) NM Adjusted EBITDA(1) $2,349 $1,477 59% Adjusted net income(1) $1,072 $257 316% Adjusted EPS(1) $6.79 $1.65 312% Net cash provided by operating activities $3,440 $3,748 (8)% Free cash flow(1) $2,778 $3,075 (10)% (1)See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 13. Discussion of Results The results for Expedia Group, Inc. ("Expedia Group" or "the Company") include Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™ and Expedia® Cruises™. Results include the related international points of sale for all brands. In April 2021, we completed the sale of Classic Vacations®, and in November 2021 we completed the sale of Egencia®, which are included in results through the date of their respective sales. All amounts shown are in U.S. dollars. Gross Bookings & Revenue Gross Bookings & Revenue by Segment ($ millions) Gross Bookings Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Gross Bookings $ 20,511 $ 17,463 17 % $ 95,049 $ 72,425 31 % Revenue Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Retail $ 1,874 $ 1,730 8 % $ 8,741 $ 6,821 28 % B2B 676 481 41 % 2,546 1,460 74 % Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 2,550 $ 2,211 15 % $ 11,287 $ 8,281 36 % trivago 106 99 7 % 561 423 33 % Intercompany eliminations (38 ) (31 ) 24 % (181 ) (106 ) 71 % Total $ 2,618 $ 2,279 15 % $ 11,667 $ 8,598 36 % For the fourth quarter of 2022, total gross bookings increased 17%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, as gross bookings for lodging and air grew. Total revenue increased 15%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by growth across the company. Product & Services Detail Revenue by Service Type ($ millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Lodging $ 2,014 $ 1,713 18 % $ 8,905 $ 6,449 38 % Air 93 65 44 % 362 254 43 % Advertising and media 176 152 15 % 777 603 29 % Other 335 349 (4 )% 1,623 1,292 25 % Total $ 2,618 $ 2,279 15 % $ 11,667 $ 8,598 36 % As a percentage of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, lodging accounted for 77%, advertising and media accounted for 7%, air accounted for 4%, and all other revenues accounted for the remaining 12%. Lodging revenue increased 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by a significant increase of 19% in room nights stayed and average daily rate ("ADR") growth of 3%. Air revenue increased 44% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by an increase of 47% in revenue per ticket. Advertising and media revenue increased 15% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to growth in Expedia Group Media Solutions. Other revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to declines in car revenue. Costs and Expenses ($ millions) Costs and Expenses As a % of Revenue Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ (bps) Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses - Expedia Group Cost of revenue $ 412 $ 395 4 % 15.7 % 17.3 % (158 ) Selling and marketing - direct 1,199 878 37 % 45.8 % 38.5 % 726 Selling and marketing - indirect 177 166 6 % 6.8 % 7.3 % (53 ) Selling and marketing 1,376 1,044 32 % 52.6 % 45.8 % 673 Technology and content 317 274 16 % 12.1 % 12.0 % 11 General and administrative 186 183 1 % 7.1 % 8.0 % (96 ) Total GAAP costs and expenses $ 2,291 $ 1,896 21 % 87.5 % 83.2 % 429 Adjusted Expenses - Expedia Group Cost of revenue* $ 408 $ 390 5 % 15.6 % 17.1 % (154 ) Selling and marketing - direct 1,199 878 37 % 45.8 % 38.5 % 726 Selling and marketing - indirect* 160 148 8 % 6.1 % 6.5 % (39 ) Selling and marketing* 1,359 1,026 32 % 51.9 % 45.0 % 687 Technology and content* 288 248 17 % 11.0 % 10.8 % 17 General and administrative* 142 133 6 % 5.4 % 5.9 % (45 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses $ 2,197 $ 1,797 22 % 83.9 % 78.9 % 504 Total overhead expenses** 590 529 12 % 22.5 % 23.2 % (68 ) Adjusted Expenses - Expedia Group (excluding trivago)*** Cost of revenue* $ 404 $ 387 5 % 15.8 % 17.5 % (164 ) Selling and marketing* 1,335 1,001 33 % 52.3 % 45.3 % 706 Technology and content* 277 236 18 % 10.9 % 10.6 % 24 General and administrative* 135 125 7 % 5.3 % 5.7 % (43 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago $ 2,151 $ 1,749 23 % 84.3 % 79.1 % 524 Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding. *Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures. **Total overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing - indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative. ***Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating 'As a % of Revenue.' Cost of Revenue For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted cost of revenue increased 4% and 5% respectively, primarily due to an increase in merchant fees as well as cloud costs. Selling and Marketing For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted selling and marketing expense both increased 32% primarily driven by a $321 million increase in direct costs primarily due to an increase in B2B partner commissions and increased spend in Retail marketing channels. Total GAAP and adjusted indirect marketing expenses increased 6% and 8%, respectively. Technology and Content For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted technology and content expense increased 16% and 17%, respectively, primarily due to an increase in personnel and related costs as a result of the increase in headcount. General and Administrative For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted general and administrative expense increased 1% and 6%, respectively. The increase in the adjusted figure was driven primarily by an increase in personnel costs related to increase in headcount while the GAAP figure was tempered by a reduction in stock-based compensation. Costs and Expenses As a % of Revenue Full Year Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ (bps) Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses - Expedia Group Cost of revenue $ 1,657 $ 1,522 9 % 14.2 % 17.7 % (349 ) Selling and marketing - direct 5,428 3,499 55 % 46.5 % 40.7 % 583 Selling and marketing - indirect 672 722 (7 )% 5.8 % 8.4 % (264 ) Selling and marketing 6,100 4,221 45 % 52.3 % 49.1 % 319 Technology and content 1,181 1,074 10 % 10.1 % 12.5 % (237 ) General and administrative 748 705 6 % 6.4 % 8.2 % (180 ) Total GAAP costs and expenses $ 9,686 $ 7,522 29 % 83.0 % 87.5 % (447 ) Adjusted Expenses - Expedia Group Cost of revenue* $ 1,643 $ 1,500 10 % 14.1 % 17.4 % (336 ) Selling and marketing - direct 5,428 3,499 55 % 46.5 % 40.7 % 583 Selling and marketing - indirect* 605 626 (3 )% 5.2 % 7.3 % (209 ) Selling and marketing* 6,033 4,125 46 % 51.7 % 48.0 % 374 Technology and content* 1,070 957 12 % 9.2 % 11.1 % (195 ) General and administrative* 566 522 8 % 4.8 % 6.1 % (124 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses $ 9,312 $ 7,104 31 % 79.8 % 82.6 % (282 ) Total overhead expenses** 2,241 2,105 6 % 19.2 % 24.5 % (529 ) Adjusted Expenses - Expedia Group (excluding trivago)*** Cost of revenue* $ 1,626 $ 1,484 10 % 14.4 % 17.9 % (350 ) Selling and marketing* 5,861 3,942 49 % 51.9 % 47.6 % 433 Technology and content* 1,023 908 13 % 9.1 % 11.0 % (190 ) General and administrative* 536 493 8 % 4.7 % 6.0 % (123 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago $ 9,046 $ 6,827 33 % 80.1 % 82.4 % (230 ) *Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures. **Total overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing - indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative. ***Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating 'As a % of Revenue.' Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Expedia Group and Adjusted EBITDA* Adjusted EBITDA by Segment ($ millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Retail $ 411 $ 481 (15 )% $ 2,124 $ 1,782 19 % B2B 142 97 47 % 599 110 445 % Unallocated overhead costs (125 ) (119 ) 5 % (487 ) (454 ) 7 % Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 428 $ 459 (7 )% $ 2,236 $ 1,438 55 % trivago(1) 21 20 11 % 113 39 191 % Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 449 $ 479 (6 )% $ 2,349 $ 1,477 59 % Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders(2) $ 177 $ 276 (36 )% $ 352 $ (269 ) NM (1) trivago is a separately listed company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and, therefore, is subject to its own reporting and filing requirements which could result in possible differences that are not expected to be material to Expedia Group. (2) Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income (loss) by segment. * Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures. Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding. Depreciation and Amortization Depreciation and amortization was flat in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest and Other Consolidated interest income increased $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of higher rates of return. Consolidated interest expense decreased $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of lower interest related to notes being extinguished in the first three quarters of 2022. Consolidated other, net was a gain of $84 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily driven by an increase in the market value of our minority equity investment in Global Business Travel Group. Income Taxes The GAAP effective tax rate was 4% and 36% in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively compared to 16% and 140% in the prior year periods. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax income. The effective tax rate on pretax adjusted net income was 15% and 21% in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, compared to 22% and 16% in the prior year periods. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax adjusted net income. Balance Sheet, Cash Flows and Capitalization For the three months ended December 31, 2022, consolidated net cash used in operating activities was $182 million. Consolidated free cash flow used totaled $359 million, a decline of $501 million compared to the prior year primarily due to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities, driven by changes in working capital. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $4.6 billion at September 30, 2022. Restricted cash and cash equivalents, which primarily consist of traveler deposits for Vrbo bookings, was $1.8 billion at December 31, 2022 and at September 30, 2022. Prepaid expenses and other current assets was $774 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $799 million at September 30, 2022. Deferred merchant bookings totaled approximately $7.2 billion at December 31, 2022, including approximately $961 million in deferred loyalty rewards, compared to $7.5 billion at September 30, 2022, including approximately $915 million in deferred loyalty rewards. At December 31, 2022, Expedia Group had stock-based awards outstanding representing approximately 11 million shares of Expedia Group common stock, consisting of options to purchase approximately 4 million common shares with a $135.93 weighted average exercise price and weighted average remaining life of 3.5 years, and approximately 7 million restricted stock units. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Expedia Group repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of Expedia Group common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $347 million excluding transaction costs (an average of $94.44 per share). As of December, 2022, there were approximately 18 million shares remaining under prior Board of Directors share repurchase authorizations. EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,618 $ 2,279 $ 11,667 $ 8,598 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1) 412 395 1,657 1,522 Selling and marketing (1) 1,376 1,044 6,100 4,221 Technology and content (1) 317 274 1,181 1,074 General and administrative (1) 186 183 748 705 Depreciation and amortization 199 199 792 814 Impairment of goodwill — 14 — 14 Intangible and other long-term asset impairment — 6 81 6 Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other — — 23 1 Restructuring and related reorganization charges — 1 — 55 Operating income 128 163 1,085 186 Other income (expense): Interest income 27 4 60 9 Interest expense (60 ) (84 ) (277 ) (351 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net — — 49 (280 ) Gain on sale of business, net 4 401 6 456 Other, net 84 (13 ) (385 ) (58 ) Total other income (expense), net 55 308 (547 ) (224 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 183 471 538 (38 ) Provision for income taxes (8 ) (76 ) (195 ) 53 Net income 175 395 343 15 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2 (9 ) 9 (3 ) Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. 177 386 352 12 Preferred stock dividend — (3 ) — (67 ) Loss on redemption of preferred stock — (107 ) — (214 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. common stockholders $ 177 $ 276 $ 352 $ (269 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. available to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.14 $ 1.80 $ 2.24 $ (1.80 ) Diluted 1.11 1.70 2.17 (1.80 ) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share (000's): Basic 155,404 153,537 156,672 149,734 Diluted 159,532 161,920 161,751 149,734 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4 $ 5 $ 14 $ 22 Selling and marketing 17 18 67 96 Technology and content 29 26 111 117 General and administrative 44 50 182 183 EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,096 $ 4,111 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,755 1,694 Short-term investments 48 200 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $40 and $65 2,078 1,264 Income taxes receivable 40 85 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 774 827 Total current assets 8,791 8,181 Property and equipment, net 2,210 2,180 Operating lease right-of-use assets 363 407 Long-term investments and other assets 1,184 1,450 Deferred income taxes 661 766 Intangible assets, net 1,209 1,393 Goodwill 7,143 7,171 TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,561 $ 21,548 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, merchant $ 1,709 $ 1,333 Accounts payable, other 947 688 Deferred merchant bookings 7,151 5,688 Deferred revenue 163 166 Income taxes payable 21 16 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 787 824 Current maturities of long-term debt — 735 Total current liabilities 10,778 9,450 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 6,240 7,715 Deferred income taxes 52 58 Operating lease liabilities 312 360 Other long-term liabilities 451 413 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 1,600,000 — — Shares issued: 278,264 and 274,661; Shares outstanding: 147,757 and 150,125 Class B common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 400,000 — — Shares issued: 12,800 and 12,800; Shares outstanding: 5,523 and 5,523 Additional paid-in capital 14,795 14,229 Treasury stock - Common stock and Class B, at cost; Shares 137,783 and 131,813 (10,869 ) (10,262 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (1,409 ) (1,761 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (234 ) (149 ) Total Expedia Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,283 2,057 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 1,445 1,495 Total stockholders’ equity 3,728 3,552 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 21,561 $ 21,548 EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 343 $ 15 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development 704 715 Amortization of stock-based compensation 374 418 Amortization of intangible assets 88 99 Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other long-term assets 81 20 Deferred income taxes 70 (145 ) Foreign exchange loss on cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, net 128 105 Realized loss on foreign currency forwards, net 78 16 Loss on minority equity investments, net 345 29 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net (49 ) 280 Gain on sale of business, net (6 ) (456 ) Provision for credit losses and other, net 23 32 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable (838 ) (721 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 55 (224 ) Accounts payable, merchant 375 777 Accounts payable, other, accrued expenses and other liabilities 196 138 Tax payable/receivable, net 11 10 Deferred merchant bookings 1,464 2,642 Deferred revenue (2 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,440 3,748 Investing activities: Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development (662 ) (673 ) Purchases of investments (60 ) (201 ) Sales and maturities of investments 205 23 Cash and restricted cash divested from sale of business, net of proceeds 4 (60 ) Proceeds from initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps 337 — Payments for initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps (337 ) — Other, net (67 ) (20 ) Net cash used in investing activities (580 ) (931 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs — 1,964 Payment of long-term debt (2,141 ) (1,706 ) Debt extinguishment costs (22 ) (258 ) Redemption of preferred stock — (1,236 ) Purchases of treasury stock (607 ) (165 ) Payment of dividends to preferred stockholders — (67 ) Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 131 503 Other, net 15 (8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,624 ) (973 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (190 ) (177 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 46 1,667 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 5,805 4,138 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 5,851 $ 5,805 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 291 $ 342 Income tax payments, net 102 74 Expedia Group, Inc.

Trended Metrics

(All figures in millions) The supplemental metrics below are intended to supplement the financial statements in this release and in our filings with the SEC, and do not include adjustments for one-time items, acquisitions, foreign exchange or other adjustments. The definition, methodology and appropriateness of any of our supplemental metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material. In the event of any discrepancy between any supplemental metric and our historical financial statements, you should rely on the information filed with the SEC and the financial statements in our most recent earnings release. 2019 2020 2021 2022 Full Year Y/Y Growth Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 2022 Q422 2022 Gross bookings by business model Agency $ 17,352 $ 16,112 $ 14,585 $ 11,956 $ 9,823 $ 1,363 $ 3,530 $ 3,405 $ 6,737 $ 10,362 $ 8,855 $ 8,325 $ 11,346 $ 12,773 $ 10,904 $ 9,469 $ 34,279 $ 44,492 14 % 30 % Merchant 12,057 12,180 12,342 11,289 8,062 1,350 5,101 4,162 8,685 10,453 9,870 9,138 13,066 13,366 13,083 11,042 38,146 50,557 21 % 33 % Total $ 29,409 $ 28,292 $ 26,927 $ 23,245 $ 17,885 $ 2,713 $ 8,631 $ 7,567 $ 15,422 $ 20,815 $ 18,725 $ 17,463 $ 24,412 $ 26,139 $ 23,987 $ 20,511 $ 72,425 $ 95,049 17 % 31 % Revenue by segment Retail $ 1,901 $ 2,333 $ 2,613 $ 1,961 $ 1,582 $ 463 $ 1,246 $ 702 $ 1,025 $ 1,715 $ 2,351 $ 1,730 $ 1,740 $ 2,420 $ 2,707 $ 1,874 $ 6,821 $ 8,741 8 % 28 % B2B 556 657 731 635 485 68 203 186 184 305 490 481 432 650 788 676 1,460 2,546 41 % 74 % Corporate (Bodybuilding.com) — — 24 34 39 20 — — — — — — — — — — — — NM NM Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 2,457 $ 2,990 $ 3,368 $ 2,630 $ 2,106 $ 551 $ 1,449 $ 888 $ 1,209 $ 2,020 $ 2,841 $ 2,211 $ 2,172 $ 3,070 $ 3,495 $ 2,550 $ 8,281 $ 11,287 15 % 36 % trivago 237 251 279 171 154 18 70 38 46 115 163 99 116 154 185 106 423 561 7 % 33 % Intercompany eliminations (85 ) (88 ) (89 ) (54 ) (51 ) (3 ) (15 ) (6 ) (9 ) (24 ) (42 ) (31 ) (39 ) (43 ) (61 ) (38 ) (106 ) (181 ) 24 % 71 % Total $ 2,609 $ 3,153 $ 3,558 $ 2,747 $ 2,209 $ 566 $ 1,504 $ 920 $ 1,246 $ 2,111 $ 2,962 $ 2,279 $ 2,249 $ 3,181 $ 3,619 $ 2,618 $ 8,598 $ 11,667 15 % 36 % Revenue by geography U.S. points of sale $ 1,476 $ 1,838 $ 1,982 $ 1,573 $ 1,317 $ 463 $ 1,033 $ 698 $ 1,001 $ 1,736 $ 2,177 $ 1,655 $ 1,656 $ 2,208 $ 2,358 $ 1,717 $ 6,569 $ 7,939 4 % 21 % Non-U.S. points of sale 1,133 1,315 1,576 1,174 892 103 471 222 245 375 785 624 593 973 1,261 901 2,029 3,728 44 % 84 % Total $ 2,609 $ 3,153 $ 3,558 $ 2,747 $ 2,209 $ 566 $ 1,504 $ 920 $ 1,246 $ 2,111 $ 2,962 $ 2,279 $ 2,249 $ 3,181 $ 3,619 $ 2,618 $ 8,598 $ 11,667 15 % 36 % Revenue by business model Agency $ 842 $ 1,047 $ 1,177 $ 816 $ 562 $ 105 $ 329 $ 271 $ 323 $ 573 $ 800 $ 611 $ 566 $ 808 $ 935 $ 685 $ 2,307 $ 2,994 12 % 30 % Merchant 1,435 1,758 1,980 1,590 1,340 368 1,032 521 796 1,338 1,923 1,480 1,485 2,125 2,427 1,725 5,537 7,762 17 % 40 % Advertising & media and other 332 348 401 341 307 93 143 128 127 200 239 188 198 248 257 208 754 911 10 % 21 % Total $ 2,609 $ 3,153 $ 3,558 $ 2,747 $ 2,209 $ 566 $ 1,504 $ 920 $ 1,246 $ 2,111 $ 2,962 $ 2,279 $ 2,249 $ 3,181 $ 3,619 $ 2,618 $ 8,598 $ 11,667 15 % 36 % Adjusted EBITDA by segment Retail $ 208 $ 561 $ 889 $ 513 $ 36 $ (191 ) $ 440 $ 13 $ 106 $ 316 $ 879 $ 481 $ 188 $ 582 $ 943 $ 411 $ 1,782 $ 2,124 (15 )% 19 % B2B 79 135 155 101 32 (123 ) (47 ) (52 ) (57 ) (4 ) 74 97 80 156 221 142 110 599 47 % 445 % Unallocated overhead costs (135 ) (148 ) (144 ) (165 ) (143 ) (106 ) (96 ) (117 ) (103 ) (116 ) (116 ) (119 ) (120 ) (123 ) (119 ) (125 ) (454 ) (487 ) 5 % 7 % Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 152 $ 548 $ 900 $ 449 $ (75 ) $ (420 ) $ 297 $ (156 ) $ (54 ) $ 196 $ 837 $ 459 $ 148 $ 615 $ 1,045 $ 428 $ 1,438 $ 2,236 (7 )% 55 % trivago 24 20 12 29 (1 ) (16 ) 7 (4 ) (4 ) 5 18 20 25 33 34 21 39 113 11 % 191 % Total $ 176 $ 568 $ 912 $ 478 $ (76 ) $ (436 ) $ 304 $ (160 ) $ (58 ) $ 201 $ 855 $ 479 $ 173 $ 648 $ 1,079 $ 449 $ 1,477 $ 2,349 (6 )% 59 % Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders $ (103 ) $ 183 $ 409 $ 76 $ (1,301 ) $ (753 ) $ (221 ) $ (412 ) $ (606 ) $ (301 ) $ 362 $ 276 $ (122 ) $ (185 ) $ 482 $ 177 $ (269 ) $ 352 (36 )% NM Worldwide lodging (merchant & agency) Booked room nights 103.9 100.8 101.3 86.3 58.5 12.2 41.1 33.3 54.0 68.4 65.4 59.7 77.0 82.5 81.6 70.8 247.5 312.0 Booked room night growth 9 % 10 % 11 % 9 % (44 )% (88 )% (59 )% (61 )% (8 )% 462 % 59 % 79 % 43 % 21 % 25 % 19 % 71 % 26 % Booked ADR growth (2 )% (1 )% — % — % (2 )% (14 )% 2 % 4 % 34 % 49 % 21 % 23 % 4 % 3 % 5 % (1 )% 28 % 3 % Stayed room nights 80.8 100.1 116.5 91.6 69.4 19.2 48.8 36.1 37.1 56.6 77.8 62.9 56.5 79.1 93.2 74.6 234.4 303.4 Stayed room night growth 9 % 12 % 11 % 11 % (14 )% (81 )% (58 )% (61 )% (47 )% 196 % 59 % 74 % 52 % 40 % 20 % 19 % 35 % 29 % Stayed ADR growth (1 )% — % (1 )% — % 2 % 1 % 8 % 2 % 8 % 21 % 19 % 23 % 20 % 9 % 4 % 3 % 20 % 7 % Revenue per night growth (2 )% 1 % — % (1 )% 6 % 15 % 14 % 6 % 10 % 7 % 17 % 24 % 17 % 12 % 5 % (1 )% 18 % 7 % Lodging revenue growth 7 % 12 % 11 % 9 % (9 )% (78 )% (52 )% (58 )% (41 )% 215 % 87 % 116 % 78 % 57 % 25 % 18 % 59 % 38 % Worldwide air (merchant & agency) Tickets sold growth 11 % 10 % 8 % — % (26 )% (85 )% (74 )% (69 )% (50 )% 299 % 132 % 92 % 48 % 1 % (4 )% (2 )% 43 % 8 % Airfare growth (1 )% 1 % — % 1 % (5 )% (35 )% (36 )% (31 )% (26 )% 30 % 31 % 32 % 39 % 35 % 32 % 22 % 3 % 30 % Revenue per ticket growth (7 )% (7 )% (10 )% (9 )% (41 )% NM (48 )% (35 )% (10 )% NM (2 )% (12 )% 1 % 21 % 69 % 47 % 69 % 32 % Air revenue growth 3 % 2 % (3 )% (8 )% (56 )% NM (87 )% (80 )% (55 )% NM 128 % 68 % 50 % 22 % 61 % 44 % 141 % 43 % Notes: All comparisons are against comparable period of prior year unless otherwise noted.

Advertising & Media Revenue includes third-party revenue from trivago. All trivago revenue is classified as Non-U.S. point of sale.

Corporate includes product revenue subsequent to our acquisition of Bodybuilding.com in July 2019 through its sale in May 2020.

B2B includes Egencia through its sale in November 2021.

Some numbers may not add due to rounding. All percentages above and throughout this release are calculated on precise, unrounded numbers. Notes & Definitions: Gross Bookings: Gross bookings generally represent the total retail value of transactions booked, recorded at the time of booking reflecting the total price due for travel by travelers, including taxes, fees and other charges, adjusted for cancellations and refunds. Retail: The Retail segment, which consists of the aggregation of operating segments, provides a full range of travel and advertising services to our worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, localized Expedia and Hotels.com websites throughout the world, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, Hotwire.com, and CarRentals.com. B2B: The B2B segment is comprised of Expedia Partner Solutions, which operates private label and co-branded programs to make travel services available to leisure travelers though third-party company branded websites and Egencia through its sale on November 1, 2021. trivago: The trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its localized hotel metasearch websites. Corporate: Includes unallocated corporate expenses as well as Bodybuilding.com subsequent to our acquisition in July 2019 through its sale in May 2020. Lodging Metrics: Reported on a stayed and book basis. Lodging consists of both merchant and agency model hotel and alternative accommodations. Room Nights Stayed: Room nights stayed represent stayed hotel room nights and include property nights for our Retail reportable segment and stayed hotel room nights for our B2B reportable segment. Stayed hotel room nights include both merchant and agency hotel stays. Property nights, which are related to our alternative accommodation business, are reported upon the first day of stay and check-in to a property and represent the total number of nights for which a property is rented. Room Nights Booked: Room nights booked represent booked hotel room nights and include property nights for our Retail reportable segment and booked hotel room nights for our B2B reportable segment. Booked hotel room nights include both merchant and agency hotel stays. Property nights are related to our alternative accommodation business. Air Metrics: Reported on a booked basis and includes both merchant and agency air bookings. Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures Expedia Group reports Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Expenses (non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP selling and marketing, non-GAAP technology and content and non-GAAP general and administrative), all of which are supplemental measures to GAAP and are defined by the SEC as non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are among the primary metrics by which management evaluates the performance of the business and on which internal budgets are based. Management believes that investors should have access to the same set of tools that management uses to analyze our results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS have certain limitations in that they do not take into account the impact of certain expenses to our consolidated statements of operations. We endeavor to compensate for the limitation of the non-GAAP measures presented by also providing the most directly comparable GAAP measures and descriptions of the reconciling items and adjustments to derive the non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS also exclude certain items related to transactional tax matters, which may ultimately be settled in cash. We urge investors to review the detailed disclosure regarding these matters in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Legal Proceedings sections, as well as the notes to the financial statements, included in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The definition of Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization was revised in the fourth quarter of 2012 and in the first quarter of 2016 and the definition for Adjusted Net Income (Loss) was revised in the fourth quarters of 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2017. The definition of Adjusted Expenses was revised in the first quarter of 2014 and in the second quarter 2015. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group adjusted for: (1) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests; (2) provision for income taxes; (3) total other expenses, net; (4) stock-based compensation expense, including compensation expense related to certain subsidiary equity plans; (5) acquisition-related impacts, including (i) amortization of intangible assets and goodwill and intangible asset impairment, (ii) gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements; and (iii) upfront consideration paid to settle employee compensation plans of the acquiree; (6) certain other items, including restructuring; (7) items included in legal reserves, occupancy tax and other, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g. hotel and excise taxes), related to court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings; (8) that portion of gains (losses) on revenue hedging activities that are included in other, net that relate to revenue recognized in the period; and (9) depreciation. The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, not driven by core operating results and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance as this measure allows a more meaningful comparison of our performance and projected cash earnings with our historical results from prior periods and to the results of our competitors. Moreover, our management uses this measure internally to evaluate the performance of our business as a whole and our individual business segments. In addition, we believe that by excluding certain items, such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related impacts, Adjusted EBITDA corresponds more closely to the cash operating income generated from our business and allows investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting the ongoing cash earnings capabilities of our business, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) generally captures all items on the statements of operations that occur in normal course operations and have been, or ultimately will be, settled in cash and is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group plus the following items, net of tax: (1) stock-based compensation expense, including compensation expense related to equity plans of certain subsidiaries and equity-method investments; (2) acquisition-related impacts, including; (i) amortization of intangible assets, including as part of equity-method investments, and goodwill and intangible asset impairment; (ii) gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements; (iii) upfront consideration paid to settle employee compensation plans of the acquiree; and (iv) gains (losses) recognized on non-controlling investment basis adjustments when we acquire or lose controlling interests; (3) currency gains or losses on U.S. dollar denominated cash; (4) since adoption of new accounting guidance in the first quarter of 2018, the changes in fair value of equity investments; (5) certain other items, including restructuring charges; (6) items included in legal reserves, occupancy tax and other, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g., hotel occupancy and excise taxes), related court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings, including as part of equity method investments; (7) discontinued operations; (8) the non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustment items; and (9) unrealized gains (losses) on revenue hedging activities that are included in other, net. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes preferred share dividends. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful to investors because it represents Expedia Group's combined results, taking into account depreciation, which management believes is an ongoing cost of doing business, but excluding the impact of certain expenses and items not directly tied to the core operations of our businesses. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding, which, when applicable, include dilution from our convertible debt instruments per the treasury stock method for Adjusted EPS. The treasury stock method assumes we would elect to settle the principal amount of the debt for cash and the conversion premium for shares. If the conversion prices for such instruments exceed our average stock price for the period, the instruments generally would have no impact to adjusted weighted average shares outstanding. This differs from the GAAP method for dilution from our convertible debt instruments, which include them on an if-converted method. We believe Adjusted EPS is useful to investors because it represents, on a per share basis, Expedia Group's consolidated results, taking into account depreciation, which we believe is an ongoing cost of doing business, as well as other items which are not allocated to the operating businesses such as interest expense, taxes, foreign exchange gains or losses, and minority interest, but excluding the effects of certain expenses not directly tied to the core operations of our businesses. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS have similar limitations as Adjusted EBITDA. In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not include all items that affect our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for the period. Therefore, we think it is important to evaluate these measures along with our consolidated statements of operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Management believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors because it represents the operating cash flow that our operating businesses generate, less capital expenditures but before taking into account other cash movements that are not directly tied to the core operations of our businesses, such as financing activities, foreign exchange or certain investing activities. We added additional detail for the capital expenditures associated with building our new headquarters facility in Seattle, Washington. We believe separating out capital expenditures for this discrete project is important to provide additional transparency to investors related to operating versus project-related capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, nor does it represent the residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate Free Cash Flow along with the consolidated statements of cash flows. Adjusted Expenses (cost of revenue, selling and marketing, technology and content and general and administrative expenses) exclude stock-based compensation related to expenses for stock options, restricted stock units and other equity compensation under applicable stock-based compensation accounting standards. Expedia Group excludes stock-based compensation from these measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that we do not believe are necessarily reflective of our ongoing cash operating expenses and cash operating income. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting applicable stock-based compensation accounting standards, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing management with an important tool for financial operational decision making and for evaluating our own recurring core business operating results over different periods of time. There are certain limitations in using financial measures that do not take into account stock-based compensation, including the fact that stock-based compensation is a recurring expense and a valued part of employees' compensation. Therefore, it is important to evaluate both our GAAP and non-GAAP measures. See the Notes to the Consolidated Statements of Operations for stock-based compensation by line item. Expedia Group, Inc. (excluding trivago) In order to provide increased transparency on the transaction-based component of the business, Expedia Group is reporting results both in total and excluding trivago. In addition, we evaluate certain operating and financial measures, including revenue growth, on both an as-reported and excluding the impact of foreign exchange, FX neutral, basis. FX neutral results are among the primary metrics by which management evaluates the performance of the business and management believes that investors should have access to the same set of tools that management uses to analyze our results. We estimate FX neutral revenue growth by (i) excluding the FX impacts resulting from the time period between a transaction's booking date and revenue recognition date for both the current and prior year periods, and (ii) converting our current-year period results for transactions recorded in currencies other than U.S. Dollars using the corresponding prior-year period exchange rates rather than the current-year period exchange rates. Tabular Reconciliations for Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization) by Segment(1) Three months ended December 31, 2022 Retail B2B trivago Corporate & Eliminations Total (In millions) Operating income (loss) $ 260 $ 114 $ 20 $ (266 ) $ 128 Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges 23 5 — — 28 Stock-based compensation — — — 94 94 Amortization of intangible assets — — — 22 22 Depreciation 128 23 1 25 177 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 411 $ 142 $ 21 $ (125 ) $ 449 Three months ended December 31, 2021 Retail B2B trivago Corporate & Eliminations Total (In millions) Operating income (loss) $ 358 $ 73 $ 18 $ (286 ) $ 163 Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges (3 ) — — — (3 ) Restructuring and related reorganization charges — — — 1 1 Stock-based compensation — — — 99 99 Impairment of goodwill — — — 14 14 Intangible and other long-term asset impairment — — — 6 6 Amortization of intangible assets — — — 22 22 Depreciation 126 24 2 25 177 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 481 $ 97 $ 20 $ (119 ) $ 479 Year ended December 31, 2022 Retail B2B trivago Corporate & Eliminations Total (In millions) Operating income (loss) $ 1,617 $ 518 $ 105 $ (1,155 ) $ 1,085 Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges (2 ) (4 ) — — (6 ) Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other — — — 23 23 Stock-based compensation — — — 374 374 Intangible and other long-term asset impairment — — — 81 81 Amortization of intangible assets — — — 88 88 Depreciation 509 85 8 102 704 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,124 $ 599 $ 113 $ (487 ) $ 2,349 Year ended December 31, 2021 Retail B2B trivago Corporate & Eliminations Total (In millions) Operating income (loss) $ 1,277 $ 8 $ 29 $ (1,128 ) $ 186 Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges (17 ) — — — (17 ) Restructuring and related reorganization charges — — — 55 55 Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other — — — 1 1 Stock-based compensation — — — 418 418 Impairment of goodwill — — — 14 14 Intangible and other long-term asset impairment — — — 6 6 Amortization of intangible assets — — — 99 99 Depreciation 522 102 10 81 715 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,782 $ 110 $ 39 $ (454 ) $ 1,477 (1) Adjusted EBITDA for our Retail and B2B segments includes allocations of certain expenses, primarily cost of revenue and facilities, the total costs of our global travel supply organizations, the majority of platform and marketplace technology costs, and the realized foreign currency gains or losses related to the forward contracts hedging a component of our net merchant lodging revenue. We base the allocations primarily on transaction volumes and other usage metrics. We do not allocate certain shared expenses such as accounting, human resources, certain information technology and legal to our reportable segments. We include these expenses in Corporate and Eliminations. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change. Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In millions) Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. $ 177 $ 386 $ 352 $ 12 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (2 )