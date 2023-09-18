September 18, 2023, SEATTLE - Philippine Airlines (PAL), the national flag carrier of the Philippines, has launched PAL Holidays powered by Expedia Group, a one-stop travel website that offers travelers a seamless and comprehensive platform for all their travel needs. The new site is now live in the US, Canada, Australia, and Philippines.

The new platform is powered by Expedia Group's White Label Template technology and designed to help passengers effortlessly plan and book their entire journey-including PAL flights, hotels, transportation, and exciting travel activities, all in one convenient location.

"We are thrilled to introduce PAL Holidays, our new one-stop booking platform that simplifies and enhances the travel planning process for our passengers. By partnering with Expedia, we are confident that our customers will enjoy unparalleled access to a superior range of great offers for hotels, experiences, and transport that can go together with the Philippine Airlines flights that they book. PAL Holidays reflects our dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences, and we look forward to serving our customers in a more convenient and efficient way," said Bud Britanico, VP for Sales at Philippine Airlines.

PAL Holidays marks a significant milestone in the airline's commitment to enhancing the travel experience of its valued customers. With Expedia Group's long-standing reputation as a reliable and trusted travel platform, travelers can be assured that PAL Holidays will deliver exceptional service and value:

Access to Hotel Accommodations Worldwide PAL Holidays provides travelers with access to over 900,000 properties across the globe, enabled by the collaboration with renowned global travel platform, Expedia Group. The vast selection of accommodations, from budget-friendly options to luxurious resorts, ensures that there is something for every traveler's preference and budget. All-in-One Booking PAL Holidays allows travelers to access a wide array of services in one transaction, encompassing PAL flights, hotel accommodations, transportation, and travel activities. From the comfort of their homes or while on-the-go, travelers can effortlessly tailor their perfect itinerary. Exclusive Promo Deals PAL Holidays will feature exciting promotional deals and exclusive offers, making travel dreams even more attainable. With great discounts and carefully curated packages, travelers can explore more destinations and create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.

"We are thrilled to team up with Philippine Airlines for PAL Holidays. We share the same vision of transforming and easing the way travelers plan and book their journeys. With our combined expertise and service, we are excited to offer a seamless travel platform that will be of great help to travelers," said Greg Schulze, Senior Vice President, Strategic Travel Partners at Expedia Group.

Travelers can experience the ease and convenience of PAL Holidays by visiting the website. Discover a new era of travel, where booking PAL flights, hotels, activities, and transportation needs is as simple as a few clicks!

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and only full-service network airline, as well as the first commercial airline in Asia. PAL's fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and De Havilland aircraft operate scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 33 destinations in the Philippines and 39 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. Known for its hallmark heartwarming and gracious Filipino service, PAL also supports the global economy through air cargo and charter services, while serving the travel needs of overseas Filipinos as well as businesspeople, tourists, and families from all over the world.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem.

The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™. One Key™ is our comprehensive loyalty program that unifies Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo into one simple, flexible travel rewards experience. To enroll in One Key, download Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo mobile apps for free on iOS and Android devices.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

