Expedia : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Expedia Group Q4 2021 Financial Results Teleconference. My name is Emily, and I will be the operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) For opening remarks, I will turn the call over to IR Director, Jon Charbonneau. Please go ahead.
Jon Charbonneau - Expedia Group, Inc. - IR Director
Good afternoon, and welcome to Expedia Group's financial results conference call for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. I am pleased to be joined on the call today by our CEO, Peter Kern; and our CFO, Eric Hart.
The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today, February 10, 2022, only. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise this information. As always, some of the statements made on today's call are forward-looking, typically preceded by work such as we plan, we expect, we believe, we anticipate, we are optimistic or confident that or similar statements. Please refer to today's earnings release and the company's filings with the SEC for information about factors, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
You will find reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures discussed today in our earnings release, which is posted on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.expediagroup.com. And I encourage you to frequently visit our IR website for other important content.
Unless otherwise stated, any references to positive revenue, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense and technology and content expense exclude stock-based compensation.
And with that, let me turn the call over to Peter.
Peter Maxwell Kern - Expedia Group, Inc. - CEO & Vice Chairman
Thank you, Jon. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. Let me start off with a few broad comments about what we experienced in the fourth quarter, which I would say, even though we had to deal with a meaningful Omicron wave and a bunch of disruption in travel, and of course, that was not great for travelers worldwide, it was encouraging in many ways. And I think what we observed most notably is that the issues that involved were really issues of inconvenience. There were border shutdowns. There were planes out of service because pilots and crew were sick, things of that nature, but there was far less consumer fear over traveling. And really, it was an issue of the inconvenience of the health issues.
What we believe will come from this, presuming the next waves continue in ever lightening way, is that the world has essentially gotten accustomed to the pandemic. It will enter perhaps an endemic stage. And governments and industry, et cetera, will adapt much more easily as the next waves come, and in turn, this will continue to disrupt travel less and less. And certainly, the consumers have remained willing to travel throughout. And with the return of staff to the air and the relief of border issues, we are seeing a solid return to travel. Eric will take us through the numbers and the trends, but suffice it to say that we are pleased to see that bookings have strongly rebounded since opening, anywhere the Omicron has tapped out. And certainly, we're seeing that broadly across our biggest markets.
I've talked before about mix effects, and I won't belabor those, except to say it continues to be real. Certain areas are doing better than other areas, more challenged than other parts; geos -- certain geos are more difficult than others. But in general, we feel good that big cities have not recovered as much yet, and that is a good guide for us. International travel is still yet to return as strongly. That is another good guide for us. So we feel like directionally, the things that are -- will be coming back generally benefit us and we're looking forward to the days of those returns.
With that said, I'm not really prone to doing retrospectives, but we are starting to focus much more on the future of our business and what we're going to deliver instead of how we manage COVID day-to-day. And I thought it would be useful perhaps to just reflect on where we've been and where we've taken the company over the last couple of years since we entered COVID.
So first of all, the thing you've all observed and clearly have liked is that we've been able to simplify and make the business more efficient. And it's easy to observe and it's important -- obviously, there are more important things to our long-term future, but I'll spend a minute on simplification.
We've been able to use our push for new technology solutions, our push to reorganize the company in a more single-goal fashion. We've optimized third-party spending and tools and many things, and we've become a much more efficient enterprise, in fact, today. And I should mention, as you know, we've also shut down or sold off certain businesses that we believed were noncore.
As a result of that, we're running the company now with roughly 10,000 fewer people than we were at the end of 2019, which is a great credit to the people who are here, who have driven a ton of hard work towards that goal of really running the company in a smarter, more efficient, better way.
So that's been the big push there. And I would say that as we still face challenges of hiring people. We're like all the tech companies, but we have had a great influx of terrific talent. I think that momentum is increasing. And that mix with the great talent we have has really created -- put us in a great position as we move forward. And as we start to move to really being focused on delivery of new tech, new experiences and improving the traveler experience as our core fundamental goal.
But as I say, efficiency is not the story here. Efficiency is a great thing we've been able to achieve, but the real story of our future is about what we're doing to drive the business forward.
So just to break that into a few parts. On the demand front, as you know, we've combined our multiple brands working in silos into one unified house of brands with a singular focus on driving travelers to the right product at the right time. This strategy is built on superior creative, making the brands make sense together, buying together in an efficient way and, of course, using performance marketing along with brand to really drive a more efficient way of bringing travelers into our universe.
We believe we are well on our way to that journey. Hope you enjoy our Super Bowl ads in a few days. I think they're terrific. But it is a unified strategy that's about really delivering end-to-end, a great demand generation strategy that is efficient and we believe can drive better outcomes in the future for us.
We also believe, as you know, that loyalty will play an important role, and we are bringing our loyalty programs together. And that will begin to take shape over the course of the year and I think, pay dividends for years and years to come, and we're excited about that.
On the technical front, now this has really been the heart and soul of what we've been working on, which is getting to a singular platform so that we can drive a velocity of innovation for travelers and for our partners and really take travel to the next iteration for the online app-based travel business.
We've been on this journey for a while. We've talked about how we're moving multiple stacks into a single stack. That's more than just like efficiency story or anything else. It's really about building it at a set of micro services with APIs that can be externalized and can more easily be used internally to drive these great outcomes for our travelers and our partners. And when I say travelers, I really mean all travelers because for the first time as we build this out, we will be able to create innovation in our stack that impacts all our travelers, our B2C travelers, our B2B travelers all in the same moment. So when we make an improvement in the checkout path or we make an improvement in the app, all those benefits will inure to the traveler wherever they come from, and it will be able to drive real impact instead of the siloed way we used to have to work our way through it.
So I think it's a really important step for both how we run our business, how much innovation and velocity we can bring to the travelers and partner experience, and frankly, just generally, how we innovate and drive the entire industry forward.
We're really excited about what's coming. It's a big year of delivery for us, but there are amazing things coming, we think, for the traveler, from the discovery elements to the service elements and everything in between. And again, that will inure to the benefit of all travelers in our ecosystem.
And finally, on the B2B side, which is really now an amalgamation of our B2B partners who drive demand and our partners who bring us supply, and more and more, we see that as one universe. We combined those teams into one group that essentially can have a 360 relationship with any partner, and therefore, any partner can benefit not only from selling into our platform, but also taking services out of our platform. And we think that approach is going to be really powerful. We've kept very close to our partners over the pandemic. Obviously, we've kind of shared challenges and opportunities. And we've renewed a lot of deals across lodging, air and car. And most of these deals have come with expanded capabilities where we've delivered more for our partners and we believe help them drive their own businesses to better outcomes.
We're excited about this partnership approach. It's no longer just about supply or just about can we drive them in, it's really about can we make our partners' businesses better, and we're keenly focused on that.
So to close, I'll just say we never count COVID out. We've dealt with a fair number of body blows over the last couple of years, but the industry has proven and resilient. I think demand has proven even more resilient, and we expect a significant rebound. And while we're excited to ride the rebound, the important thing for us is really delivery. We have to deliver on all the promises we've made about how we're going to improve the product, traveler experience and how we're going to continue to run an efficient and effective business.
And I would just say, ultimately, we believe in the reigniting of travel. We think we're going to play a central role in it. We're not content to just sit back and ride it. We want to be important in driving the future of the industry. And we believe we can bring that not only to travelers, not only to our own business, but to the entire travel ecosystem, and that is what we will be focused on this year.
Eric Hart - Expedia Group, Inc. - CFO & Chief Strategy Officer
Thanks, Peter, and thanks, everyone, for joining the call. I too am optimistic around the travel recovery this year. And along with Peter, I'm excited to see us deliver more for travelers and partners.
With that, I'd like to start by providing an update on booking trends. While we witnessed a notable pullback due to Omicron in December, which continued into January, I'm encouraged by the improvement we have seen in recent weeks.
Overall, in the fourth quarter, total gross bookings for all products, net of cancels, were down 25% versus Q4 of 2019, a slight sequential improvement versus third quarter. And when compared to 2019, we have continued to see a mix shift towards lodging, and more specifically Vrbo versus air. Given the continued volatility of the recovery due to Omicron, again this quarter, we are providing monthly detail on our total lodging bookings net of cancels, which includes hotel and Vrbo. For October, it was down 4% versus 2019. It was down 5% in November, 27% down in December, down 11% in January, with trends improving throughout January and with us up versus 2019 in the most recent weeks.
From a geography perspective, this improvement has been driven by the U.S., followed by EMEA, while APAC and LatAm are lagging.
Now on to the P&L. Total revenue was down 17% versus Q4 2019, roughly the same level of decline we saw last quarter. As a reminder, we closed the Egencia deal on November 1. In the quarter, Egencia contributed $29 million in revenue. Note this does not include revenue tied to the 10-year lodging supply agreement our EPS business entered into with GBT.
Revenue margin for the fourth quarter was 13%, down from 16% last quarter, largely due to typical seasonality. On sales and marketing, direct spend in Q4 was roughly $875 million, down 12% versus Q4 2019 levels compared to 19% decline last quarter. As you know, Q1 is a seasonal low point for EBITDA given the timing disconnect between higher marketing expense ahead of summer travel and lower stayed room nights in Q1. And this timing impact could be further amplified this year due to lower sales in Q1 due to Omicron and our spending into the recovery based on the recent improvements in trends we're observing.
Moving on, overhead costs, excluding Egencia, in both periods was up $23 million versus Q3 2021, primarily driven by the lower ability to capitalize labor in the fourth quarter. Looking ahead to this year, as we compete for great talent, we anticipate higher-than-normal annual compensation increases, which take effect on April 1.
In total, adjusted EBITDA was $479 million, up $1 million versus 2019 levels despite revenue down 17%. This marked the third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and our highest Q4 EBITDA ever. And I believe the fourth quarter performance further illustrates how we are running a much more efficient business versus prior to the pandemic.
On to free cash flow, which totaled roughly $142 million in Q4 on a reported basis. Excluding the change in restricted cash, which is primarily driven by the change in Vrbo's deferred merchant bookings, free cash flow was $35 million.
Now shifting to the balance sheet. In 2021, our debt refinancing yielded approximately $80 million in annual interest expense savings, and paying off the full $1.2 billion in preferred stock last year saves us approximately $115 million in annual dividend payments -- payouts. More recently, we informed the holders of our 650 million eurobond last week of our intention to pay off the notes at the beginning of March, which is 3 months ahead of their maturity date. This allows us to save approximately $5 million in net interest expense this year or $19 million annually while also improving our leverage ratios. Overall, we are pleased to have maintained our investment-grade rating through the pandemic and remain committed to deleveraging while also looking for ways to further reduce our cost of capital.
In closing, despite the continued impact of pandemic in 2021 and most recently from Omicron, I'm encouraged by the continued progress made last year to reshape the company to further improve our financial position going forward. As mentioned, I am optimistic about the travel recovery this year and excited to see how this year unfolds for the company.
With that, Emily, we are ready for our first question.
