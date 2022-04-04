Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Expedia Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPE   US30212P3038

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Expedia : Travel Industry Veteran Rob Torres Re-Joins Expedia Group as Senior Vice President of Media Solutions

04/04/2022 | 10:57am EDT
Former Google exec will oversee growth and expansion of global advertising business

SEATTLE, April 4, 2022 - Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, the global travel advertising platform connecting marketers with hundreds of millions of travelers across the Expedia Group brands, today announced the appointment of Rob Torres as senior vice president. Recognized across the industry as a travel media leader, in his new role Torres will oversee Expedia Group's global advertising business, which inspires travel, enriches the shopping experience, and creates value for advertising partners and travelers alike through strategic and creative campaigns. Torres will build on the more than 20-year history of Media Solutions and play an active role with the leadership team in shaping the future of the business with industry leading offerings for partners.

Torres spent the last 15+ years at Google as the managing director of advertising and marketing for the company's travel division, overseeing sales, strategy, product development and relationship management for Google's largest travel advertising partners. His move marks a return to Expedia Group, where he spent 7 years as vice president of strategic accounts, working closely with key hotel partners.

"After nearly 16 years away from Expedia Group, I'm excited to return to the company with a focus on delivering creative and insights-led campaigns for advertising partners and contributing to industry growth," said Rob Torres. "The travel and advertising industries have undergone transformational change during the past two years, from shifting consumer behaviors and expectations to the growing importance of first-party data and the rise of commerce media. It's a pivotal time for destinations and travel brands, primed with opportunity to inspire travelers in new ways and capture pent-up demand, and I look forward to working with the Media Solutions team and our partners to drive meaningful results."

A travel industry leader, Torres was most recently vice chairman and a member of the Operating Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and currently serves on the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board (TTAB). This industry leadership group is responsible for counseling and supporting the U.S. Department of Commerce on travel-related policies and issues. Torres is also a former chairman of the World Economic Forum's Future of Mobility council and past board chairman for The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI).

"At Expedia Group, we put travelers and the traveler experience at the heart of everything we do," said Ariane Gorin, President, Expedia for Business. "With access to our industry leading travel data, platform, and marketing technology, we're uniquely positioned to help brands better connect with and improve the traveler experience. Rob's expertise will help us reimagine how we engage with travelers and support partners across the industry during continued recovery and beyond."

A Seattle native, Torres is an active member of the community and avid supporter of Mary's Place, a local non-profit that provides safe, inclusive shelter and services that support women, children and families on their journey out of homelessness.

About Expedia Group Media Solutions

Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, the advertising organization of Expedia Group, offers industry expertise and digital marketing solutions that allow brands to reach, engage and influence its qualified audience of travelers around the world. Through its vast network of leading travel brands and global points of sale, Expedia Group Media Solutions provides marketing partners with proprietary data-driven insights about traveler behaviors during every stage of the purchase journey, along with dynamic advertising solutions, to deliver strategic campaigns and measurable results. For more information, visit www.advertising.expedia.com.

© 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
