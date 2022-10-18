Advanced search
    EXPE   US30212P3038

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report
01:16 2022-10-18 pm EDT
97.14 USD   +1.95%
12:53pExpedia : Welcomes Brad Bentley as COO of Expedia Brands, and Tript Singh Lamba as SVP of Consumer Product, Expedia Product & Technology
PU
10/14Expedia Group Launches Open World(TM) Accelerator To Unlock Innovation in the Travel Industry and Empower Startups To Build New Capabilities on Its Platform
AQ
10/10MGM Resorts Name New Head for Digital Gaming Unit
MT
Expedia : Welcomes Brad Bentley as COO of Expedia Brands, and Tript Singh Lamba as SVP of Consumer Product, Expedia Product & Technology

10/18/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
SEATTLE, WA., OCTOBER 18, 2022 - Expedia Group announced the appointment of Brad Bentley as Chief Operating Officer of Expedia Brands and Tript Singh Lamba as Senior Vice President of Consumer Product for Expedia Product & Technology.

Brad Bentley joins Expedia Group from Inspire, a clean energy technology company, where he was CEO and President. Before leading that business, he was with WarnerMedia, where he served as the General Manager and EVP of direct-to-consumer products and product development. Previously, Brad held senior positions at AT&T Mobility and Entertainment Group and DirecTV, where he grew relevant experience overseeing performance marketing, pricing, packaging, customer acquisition and retention investments, channel distribution, creative and media buying, and P&L structure.

"Building long-lasting direct traveler relationships and operating more effectively with our capital allocation are core components of our B2C strategy. It is critical to have a leader that understands all the complicated investment tradeoffs between customer acquisition, engagement, and retention, and can apply that experience to our planning, operating model, and daily operations. Brad's substantial operational experience with direct-to-consumer products puts our Brands division in a position to thrive even more," said Jon Gieselman, President, Expedia Brands.

"For much of my life, I've been fortunate enough to focus my travel on service trips for those in greater need. The perspective and inspiration I gained from those trips helped me realize the transformative power of travel as a force good. This, along with my professional experience, is why I am so motivated to be a part this world-class team responsible for accelerating Expedia Group's mission to power global travel for everyone, everywhere," added Brad Bentley.

Tript Singh Lamba comes to Expedia Group from Google where he was head of Product for YouTube Ad Monetization and User Personalization. Before that, he led a product management group at Microsoft responsible for connectivity and a two-sided marketplace, positioning him perfectly to navigate Expedia's two-sided marketplace. In his role at Expedia, Tript will oversee all traveler experience and consumer product lines.

"Great products that deliver exceptional traveler experiences are fundamental to building stronger direct relationships. We knew we needed a leader with an in-depth understanding of how to clearly define product vision and strategy in a complex business environment. Tript is in a tremendous position to succeed thanks to the data-driven product-led mindset he's built while working at the world's biggest technology companies," said Rathi Murthy, President, Expedia Product & Technology.

"Expedia Group is the trusted, thriving eco-system powering travel and travel-as-a-service today. I am excited for the opportunity to innovate and create seamless experiences for our travelers globally, leaving them delighted every time," added Tript Singh Lamba.

Tript Singh Lamba and Brad Bentley start their positions in mid-October.

# # #

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group's product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia/.

© 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 16:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 720 M - -
Net income 2022 395 M - -
Net Debt 2022 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 012 M 15 012 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 52,2%
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie P. Whalen Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Rathi Murthy CTO, President-Expedia Product & Technology
Craig A. Jacobson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-47.28%15 012
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-27.16%69 386
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-3.86%15 556
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.42%3 984
TRIPADVISOR, INC.-14.53%3 258
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED4.15%3 038