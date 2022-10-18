Expedia : Welcomes Brad Bentley as COO of Expedia Brands, and Tript Singh Lamba as SVP of Consumer Product, Expedia Product & Technology

SEATTLE, WA., OCTOBER 18, 2022 - Expedia Group announced the appointment of Brad Bentley as Chief Operating Officer of Expedia Brands and Tript Singh Lamba as Senior Vice President of Consumer Product for Expedia Product & Technology.

Brad Bentley joins Expedia Group from Inspire, a clean energy technology company, where he was CEO and President. Before leading that business, he was with WarnerMedia, where he served as the General Manager and EVP of direct-to-consumer products and product development. Previously, Brad held senior positions at AT&T Mobility and Entertainment Group and DirecTV, where he grew relevant experience overseeing performance marketing, pricing, packaging, customer acquisition and retention investments, channel distribution, creative and media buying, and P&L structure.

"Building long-lasting direct traveler relationships and operating more effectively with our capital allocation are core components of our B2C strategy. It is critical to have a leader that understands all the complicated investment tradeoffs between customer acquisition, engagement, and retention, and can apply that experience to our planning, operating model, and daily operations. Brad's substantial operational experience with direct-to-consumer products puts our Brands division in a position to thrive even more," said Jon Gieselman, President, Expedia Brands.

"For much of my life, I've been fortunate enough to focus my travel on service trips for those in greater need. The perspective and inspiration I gained from those trips helped me realize the transformative power of travel as a force good. This, along with my professional experience, is why I am so motivated to be a part this world-class team responsible for accelerating Expedia Group's mission to power global travel for everyone, everywhere," added Brad Bentley.

Tript Singh Lamba comes to Expedia Group from Google where he was head of Product for YouTube Ad Monetization and User Personalization. Before that, he led a product management group at Microsoft responsible for connectivity and a two-sided marketplace, positioning him perfectly to navigate Expedia's two-sided marketplace. In his role at Expedia, Tript will oversee all traveler experience and consumer product lines.

"Great products that deliver exceptional traveler experiences are fundamental to building stronger direct relationships. We knew we needed a leader with an in-depth understanding of how to clearly define product vision and strategy in a complex business environment. Tript is in a tremendous position to succeed thanks to the data-driven product-led mindset he's built while working at the world's biggest technology companies," said Rathi Murthy, President, Expedia Product & Technology.

"Expedia Group is the trusted, thriving eco-system powering travel and travel-as-a-service today. I am excited for the opportunity to innovate and create seamless experiences for our travelers globally, leaving them delighted every time," added Tript Singh Lamba.

Tript Singh Lamba and Brad Bentley start their positions in mid-October.

