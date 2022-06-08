Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Expedia Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPE   US30212P3038

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07 2022-06-08 am EDT
129.40 USD   -1.33%
06/06Remitly Global Appoints Hemanth Munipalli as CFO
MT
06/03Truist Securities Adjusts Expedia's Price Target to $240 From $260, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/01TRANSCRIPT : Expedia Group, Inc. Presents at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, Jun-01-2022 10:15 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Expedia : Welcomes Katrina Lane, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Engagement and Lauri Metrose as Senior Vice President of Global PR and Social Media

06/08/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEATTLE, WA, JUNE 8, 2022 - Expedia Group announced the appointment of Katrina Lane, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Engagement & Loyalty/Credit Card for Expedia Brands, and Lauri Metrose as Senior Vice President of Global PR and Social Media for Expedia Brands.

"We are elated to bring these two senior leaders with stellar reputations to Expedia Group," said Jon Gieselman, President, Expedia Brands. "Katrina's career blends a unique combination of technology and loyalty expertise that is central to our customer proposition. And Lauri is one of the most respected PR and social media executives in the media industry, well known as a world-class storyteller. With these two incredibly strong leaders on board, we'll continue to elevate our expertise and skillsets to deliver even more for our talented teams and ultimately, travelers worldwide."

Katrina Lane brings a wealth of experience to Expedia Group with senior roles leading marketing, technology, customer operations and experience, and consumer charge and credit product teams at companies including Twitter, Amazon, American Express, and Caesars Entertainment Corporation. Katrina's team at Expedia Group will focus on unlocking new synergies and collaboration, uniting the current global customer engagement and loyalty and credit card teams.

Katrina Lane added, "I am excited to join Expedia Group at such a pivotal time to help bring to life the new expansive One Key loyalty program and to bring great benefits and experiences to the traveler and value to the travel partners."

Lauri Metrose joins Expedia Group from CBS Studios, where she served in senior roles for nearly two decades and was highly regarded as a creative and innovative storyteller and communication executive. Her expertise spans all aspects of strategic business communications, consumer publicity, social media, talent relations, events, and global franchise building. Lauri has launched countless television series over her career and oversaw a wide range of shows across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms, making her uniquely suited to lead the Expedia Brands global consumer PR and social media teams.

"We're at a moment where there is such an opportunity to grow Expedia Group, especially since we're all longing to travel again. I'm thrilled to join a company whose leadership has such a clear and cohesive vision, and I'm excited to dig in and explore how we leverage the power of Expedia Group's diverse portfolio of global brands to win in the travel category," said Lauri Metrose.

Katrina Lane starts her position in mid-June while Lauri Metrose will start in late-June.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group's platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

© 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

CONTACT:

Dave McNamee, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
06/06Remitly Global Appoints Hemanth Munipalli as CFO
MT
06/03Truist Securities Adjusts Expedia's Price Target to $240 From $260, Reiterates Buy Rati..
MT
06/01TRANSCRIPT : Expedia Group, Inc. Presents at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media, and Tele..
CI
06/01EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05/31Glass Lewis Issues Controversy Alerts on Match Group, Rivian, Expedia, Hasbro
MT
05/27American Express Global Business Travel to Debut on NYSE Next Week
MT
05/26Expedia's Kern, AMD's Su among highest paid CEOs
AQ
05/25Expedia Group to Participate in Cowen 50th Anniversary Technology, Media & Telecom Conf..
BU
05/18Redburn Upgrades Expedia to Buy From Neutral
MT
05/16U.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 782 M - -
Net income 2022 773 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 603 M 20 603 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 14 800
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 131,15 $
Average target price 203,68 $
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric M. Hart Chief Financial Officer
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Rathi Murthy CTO & President-Expedia Services
Craig A. Jacobson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-27.43%20 603
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-3.02%94 519
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-7.51%14 953
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.80%4 156
TRIPADVISOR, INC.-9.65%3 439
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.24%2 967