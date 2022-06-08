Expedia : Welcomes Katrina Lane, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Engagement and Lauri Metrose as Senior Vice President of Global PR and Social Media

SEATTLE, WA, JUNE 8, 2022 - Expedia Group announced the appointment of Katrina Lane, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Engagement & Loyalty/Credit Card for Expedia Brands, and Lauri Metrose as Senior Vice President of Global PR and Social Media for Expedia Brands.

"We are elated to bring these two senior leaders with stellar reputations to Expedia Group," said Jon Gieselman, President, Expedia Brands. "Katrina's career blends a unique combination of technology and loyalty expertise that is central to our customer proposition. And Lauri is one of the most respected PR and social media executives in the media industry, well known as a world-class storyteller. With these two incredibly strong leaders on board, we'll continue to elevate our expertise and skillsets to deliver even more for our talented teams and ultimately, travelers worldwide."

Katrina Lane brings a wealth of experience to Expedia Group with senior roles leading marketing, technology, customer operations and experience, and consumer charge and credit product teams at companies including Twitter, Amazon, American Express, and Caesars Entertainment Corporation. Katrina's team at Expedia Group will focus on unlocking new synergies and collaboration, uniting the current global customer engagement and loyalty and credit card teams.

Katrina Lane added, "I am excited to join Expedia Group at such a pivotal time to help bring to life the new expansive One Key loyalty program and to bring great benefits and experiences to the traveler and value to the travel partners."

Lauri Metrose joins Expedia Group from CBS Studios, where she served in senior roles for nearly two decades and was highly regarded as a creative and innovative storyteller and communication executive. Her expertise spans all aspects of strategic business communications, consumer publicity, social media, talent relations, events, and global franchise building. Lauri has launched countless television series over her career and oversaw a wide range of shows across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms, making her uniquely suited to lead the Expedia Brands global consumer PR and social media teams.

"We're at a moment where there is such an opportunity to grow Expedia Group, especially since we're all longing to travel again. I'm thrilled to join a company whose leadership has such a clear and cohesive vision, and I'm excited to dig in and explore how we leverage the power of Expedia Group's diverse portfolio of global brands to win in the travel category," said Lauri Metrose.

Katrina Lane starts her position in mid-June while Lauri Metrose will start in late-June.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of four pillars: Expedia Services, focused on the group's platform and technical strategy; Expedia Marketplace, centered on product and technology offerings across the organization; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

