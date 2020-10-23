Log in
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Expedia Group, Inc. On Behalf of Former Investors in Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/23/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LEXEA, LEXEB) arising from Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EXPE) June 2019 merger and acquisition (the “Merger”) of Liberty.

In June 2019, in connection with the Merger, Expedia issued new shares of Expedia common stock directly to former shareholders of Liberty pursuant to filings with the SEC. Our attorneys are investigating claims that Expedia’s SEC filings failed to disclose material information and negative trends that were already adversely impacting Expedia’s business at the time of the Merger. After the Merger, when the impact of these adverse trends was ultimately disclosed, the price of Expedia plummeted and former Liberty shareholders suffered severe losses as a result.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

© Business Wire 2020

