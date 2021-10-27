Product Marketing Careers – Meet Matthew... (Opens in new window)

What does your typical workday look like?

It's so easy to answer this by just saying there is no typical workday for a product marketer. However, I start my day catching up on emails, then turn my Outlook "offline" to spend the rest of the morning focusing on deep work. Anything from designing marketing materials, conducting partner research, or planning for the next product launch.

The afternoon is back-to-back meetings (I've made them back-to-back on purpose). Thanks to product marketing being such a cross-functional and global role, I'm lucky to meet with team members across all departments and all corners of the world.

At the end of the day, I send some more rapid-fire emails to clear my inbox and try to sneak in another bout of deep work before calling it a successful day!

What is your favorite part of your job?

The favourite part of my job is conceptualizing and building new solutions. I also enjoy working with our designers to create captivating marketing materials for sales. But I must say, the biggest dopamine rush comes from launching our new solutions and then seeing how our partners react to them! It's like posting on Instagram and then waiting to see how many likes you get.

Skiing in Cypress

What has been your proudest moment so far at Expedia Group?

My proudest moment was actually getting my current product marketing role three years ago. At the time, I was doing account management in Vancouver, but I wanted to use my deep understanding of partner needs to help create and launch new products. Fortunately, my dream become a reality, and I got the call to join the product marketing team here in London!

What makes Expedia Group a great place to work?

The people. Do you consider your environment and the people you surround yourself with to be important? I certainly do. I'm so grateful to be surrounded by diverse, fun people that I can truly learn from. They also typically love to travel and try new things just as much me. It's no surprise that I've made so many friends at Expedia Group.

Scuba diving Great Barrier Reef

Why would you recommend a career within your team?

Speaking for myself, I've stayed in my team because I believe in the products we build, in the people that build them, and that our efforts make a positive difference in the world. If you're a world-class product marketer reading this, and you love travel and technology, then this the team for you!

What piece of career advice would you give candidates looking to join Expedia Group?

Be ready to play an exciting role in the travel industry! Every year, Expedia Group invests over $1 billion in technology and as a product marketer, you're at the heart of this innovation. From researching partner needs (which have changed since Covid) to working across the organization to package up our shiny new solutions, you get to help power global travel for everyone, everywhere.

What are you most passionate about?

HIking to the top of Olympus, Greece

Growth mindset. I want to live my life to the fullest, both professionally and personally. We need to keep learning and improving in order to achieve a fulfilling life, or at least, that's what I think. So, I'm most passionate about personal development and leveling up my team, plus anyone else who's curious and wants to challenge themselves!

Anything else to add about your role or experience at Expedia Group?

Where you work (and who you work with) has such a significant impact on the quality of your life. We put a lot of emphasis on building inclusive and diverse teams, so we look for candidates who bring something new - a new culture, a new area of expertise, a new way of looking at the world. Our Expedia Group values can give you more insight into what we value in our culture.

We are seeing travel returning stronger and safely. Where is the ideal place for you to use your next travel perks?

I've been studying Russian, so I've been considering working from our offices in St. Petersburg and Moscow for a week. I also have some colleagues in Sao Paolo who I have always wanted to visit!

