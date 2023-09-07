Expedia Group, Inc. is one of the leading online travel agencies. The activity is organized around three areas: - sales of cultural and leisure activity information: information about event and exposition dates, restaurants, etc. marketed through the Website Tripadvisor.com.; - tourist travel sales: sales of airline tickets, hotel booking, and vehicle rentals (expedia.com, hotels.com, hotwire.com, and Classic Vacations). The group also offers services adapted for businesses (Egencia); - management of an online hotel price comparison site (trivago). The United States account for 68% of net sales.