Equities EXPE US30212P3038
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-09-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|105.76 USD
|-2.44%
|-2.43%
|+20.73%
|Sep. 07
|Insider Sell: Expedia Group
|MT
|Sep. 06
|Trupanion Names New CFO
|MT
Transcript : Expedia Group, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-07-2023 02:25 PM
Today at 05:25 pm
Presenter SpeechEric Sheridan (Analysts)I think we're going to get started with our next session. I know everyone'...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Expedia Group, Inc. is one of the leading online travel agencies. The activity is organized around three areas: - sales of cultural and leisure activity information: information about event and exposition dates, restaurants, etc. marketed through the Website Tripadvisor.com.; - tourist travel sales: sales of airline tickets, hotel booking, and vehicle rentals (expedia.com, hotels.com, hotwire.com, and Classic Vacations). The group also offers services adapted for businesses (Egencia); - management of an online hotel price comparison site (trivago). The United States account for 68% of net sales.
SectorLeisure & Recreation
Calendar
2023-11-01 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
33
Last Close Price
105.76USD
Average target price
129.37USD
Spread / Average Target
+22.32%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+20.73%
|15 542 M $
|+4.22%
|24 483 M $
|-7.03%
|5 020 M $
|+41.97%
|4 128 M $
|+36.92%
|2 788 M $
|-13.90%
|2 150 M $
|+58.44%
|1 948 M $
|+12.94%
|1 711 M $
|+19.42%
|1 668 M $
|-11.51%
|1 453 M $