In a Federal Register Notice (FRN) published on May 31, 2024, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reminded the trade that phase VII of the enforcement schedule of the Lacey Act will begin on December 1, 2024.

According to APHIS, phase VII "includes the broadest range of items" and will encompass products such as "industrial or medicinal plants, handbags, plywood, laminated wood, tools, matches with natural wood stems, products of natural cork, products of bamboo and rattan, footwear and more."

APHIS is accepting comments on phase VII of its enforcement schedule until July 30, 2024.

FRN # 2024-11901 can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/05/31/2024-11901/implementation-of-revised-lacey-act-provisions

The companion press release can be found here:

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/news/agency-announcements/aphis-extends-protections-worlds-plants-through-implementation-revised