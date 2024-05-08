On April 8, 2024, the Argentinian Ministries of Commerce and Economy published two rulings that eliminate the requirement that certain goods be subject to an automatic "red channel" customs inspection.

Ruling 112/2024 applies these updates to products that are under certification programs, such as the electrical safety certification. Ruling 154/ 2024 extends this update to goods that are subject to antidumping or countervailing duty. The goods outlined in these rulings will use the same system that applies to all other cargo and will allow these goods to be designated for green, orange, or red channel inspections by customs authorities.

The two rulings became effective on April 8, 2024.

Ruling 112/2024 Can be found here:

https://servicios.infoleg.gob.ar/infolegInternet/anexos/395000-399999/397884/norma.htm

Ruling 154/2024 Can be found here:

https://servicios.infoleg.gob.ar/infolegInternet/anexos/395000-399999/397880/norma.htm