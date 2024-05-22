In a Federal Register Notice (FRN) published on May 20, 2024, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced the removal of 12 General Approved Exclusions (GAEs) from Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum. The removed GAE's for steel cover flat-rolled iron and nonalloy steel; as well as H and U-sections of iron and nonalloy steel. The six removed aluminum GAEs cover tubes, pipe fittings, hollow profiles, alloy sheets, foil, bars, and rods.

The GAEs for steel that are being eliminated are as follows:

24.S - 7211.29.6080

43.S - 7209.90.0000

46.S - 7213.33.0090

84.S - 7209.27.0000

90.S - 7216.10.0010

93.S - 7208.38.0015

The GAEs for aluminum that are being eliminated are as follows:

1.A - 7609.00.0000

4.A - 7604.21.0010

5.A - 7604.29.1010

9.A - 7601.20.9080

10.A - 7607.11.6010

13.A - 7604.29.5090

This final rule goes into effect on July 1,2024.

FRN 2024-10725 Can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/05/20/2024-10725/revisions-of-the-section-232-steel-and-aluminum-tariff-exclusions-process