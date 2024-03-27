On March 21, 2024, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published a final rule that makes changes to the end-user controls of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). This rule adds new end-user controls and expands on existing ones for certain persons on the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN List).

Under this final rule, persons blocked under fourteen Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions programs will be subject to license requirements for all items subject to the EAR. BIS will also prohibit license exceptions when individuals blocked under any of the fourteen sanctions programs is a party to the transaction.

This final rule was effective March 21, 2024.

FRN 89 FR 20107 Can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/03/21/2024-06067/export-administration-regulations-end-user-controls-imposition-of-restrictions-on-certain-persons