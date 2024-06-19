On June 18, 2024, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published a final rule in the Federal Register implementing changes to the Russia and Belarus sanctions program under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

The final rule:

expands the scope of items subject to Russian and Belarusian industry sector sanctions;

adds a license requirement for certain EAR99-designated "software";

narrows the scope of commodities authorized under License Exception Consumer Communications Devices (CCD); and

adds additional entities, including eight addresses, to the Entity List.

Additionally, the final rule consolidates the Russia and Belarus sanctions into one section of the EAR "to promote clarity and facilitate compliance."

The final rule can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/06/18/2024-13148/implementation-of-additional-sanctions-against-russia-and-belarus-under-the-export-administration

A BIS press release regarding the changes, which was released on June 12, 2024, can be found here:

https://www.bis.gov/press-release/department-commerce-announces-additional-export-restrictions-counter-russian