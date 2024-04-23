In a press release published on April 18, 2024, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced amendments to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) that remove license requirements, increase the availability of license exceptions and reduce the scope of end-use and end-user based license requirements for exports to Australia and the United Kingdom (UK).

BIS is removing Commerce Control List (CCL) license requirements for items related to missile technology, satellites, hot section engines, and more so that they can be exported, re-exported, or transferred (in-country) to Australia and the UK without a license.

This rule is effective April 19, 2024. BIS is accepting comments on this interim final rule until June 3, 2024.

The press release for this interim final rule can be found here:

https://www.bis.gov/press-release/commerce-significantly-streamlines-export-controls-australia-and-united-kingdom

The interim final rule can be read here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/04/19/2024-08446/export-control-revisions-for-australia-united-kingdom-united-states-aukus-enhanced-trilateral