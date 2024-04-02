In a press release published on March 28, 2024, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced an updated "Freight Forwarder Guidance and Best Practices" document to help ensure compliance with U.S. export controls and regulations.

The guidance document contains information on:

Freight forwarder roles and responsibilities;

Responsibilities for routed and non-routed exports;

Expectations of the exporter or U.S. principal party in interest (USPPI);

Best practices for selecting a freight forwarder;

Antiboycott guidance; and

Red flags for freight forwarders and exporters.

The press release for this announcement can be found here:

https://www.bis.gov/press-release/bis-updates-freight-forwarder-guidance-and-best-practices

The "Freight Forwarder Guidance and Best Practices" document can be found here:

https://www.bis.doc.gov/index.php/all-articles/24-compliance-a-training/export-management-a-compliance/48-freight-forwarder-guidance