CBP Announces Global Business Identifier Call for Software Developers

In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on May 9, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced an upcoming call to "ensure that customs software developers have current information on business and technical updates to the Global Business Identifier (GBI) program."

This call is intended for current and future GBI developers and will include time for an open questions and answers section for attendees. Software developers interested in attending can request an invitation by contacting CBP's Trade Support Network inbox attradesupportnetwork@cbp.dhs.gov.

The call will be held on May 29, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

CSMS # 60523186 can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-39b82b2?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2