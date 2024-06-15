On June 10, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published a Federal Register Notice announcing the next quarterly meeting of the Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee (COAC). The meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Long Beach, CA.

In the FRN, CBP provided an agenda and confirmed that the meeting will feature updates from several subcommittees that will cover topics including, but are not limited to, Antidumping/Countervailing Duty (AD/CVD), cyber incident guidance for brokers, and "potential compliance measurements for de minimis shipments".

The meeting is open to the public with both in-person and webinar attendance options. The registration deadline for in-person participants, as well as comments, is June 21, 2024. The webinar information will be posted on June 25, 2024.

The Federal Register Notice can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/06/10/2024-12598/commercial-customs-operations-advisory-committee

The webinar information will be posted here:

https://www.cbp.gov/trade/stakeholder-engagement/coac