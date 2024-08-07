In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service bulletin published on August 5, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced registration dates for the October 23, 2024, Customs Broker License Exam.
Registration will open Monday, August 12, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. ET and close on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
CSMS # 61667781 can be found here:
https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-3acf9c5?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2
Once registration opens, applicants will be able to sign up for the exam here:
https://www.cbp.gov/trade/programs-administration/customs-brokers/license-examination-notice-examination/cble-registration-information
