In a Federal Register Notice (FRN) published on May 31, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the renewal of the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) Electronic Export Manifest (EEM) for Vessel Cargo Test.

The ACE EEM pilot began on August 20, 20215, and "examines the functionality of filing export manifest data for vessel cargo electronically in ACE." Applications for new participants will be accepted anytime during the pilot test.

The test has been renewed for two years and will continue until May 2026.

FRN # 2024-11950 can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/05/31/2024-11950/automated-commercial-environment-ace-export-manifest-for-vessel-cargo-test-renewal-of-test