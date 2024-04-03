In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on April 1, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the implementation of cargo messaging to communicate with entry filers on shipments with non-compliant cargo descriptions.
CBP will target vague cargo descriptions such as "parts," "gift," and "accessories." In most cases, these messages will be sent via the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) Cargo Release message after the release of the cargo. Brokers and importers must correct the issue to ensure compliance with future shipments.
This cargo messaging will be live beginning the day of publication.
CSMS # 60011750 can be found here:
https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-393b4e6?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2
