On June 12, 2024. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published a fact sheet that reviews the agency's milestones and activity for the 2023 fiscal year. The fact sheet covers statistics on trade facilitation, intellectual property rights (IPR) enforcement, trade remedies, and several other topics.

Some highlights of the fact sheet include:

CBP processed over $5 trillion in imports and exports;

1 billion de minimis shipments worth over $50 billion were processed;

19,522 shipments were seized for IPR violations;

CBP assessed more than $38 billion in Section 301 duties; and

4,415 shipments were stopped for being suspected be made with forced labor.

The "FY 2023 CBP Trade Sheet"can be found here:

https://www.cbp.gov/sites/default/files/2024-06/cbp_fy_2023_trade_fact_sheet_06.2024.pdf