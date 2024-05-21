In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on May 14, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued aguidance to remind importers of their "obligations and requirements in completing origin documents such as origin declarations, origin statements, and certifications of origin documents."

CBP emphasizes that origin documents such as certificates of origin must be completed and signed by an "official of the importer, exporter, or producer or agent of the importer, exporter, or producer having knowledge of the relevant facts to the origin of the goods, as specified by the respective trade preference program." Claims for preferential tariff treatment can be denied by CBP if importers do not submit origin documentation upon request.

CSMS # 60588866 can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-39c8342?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2