In a Quota Bulletin (QB) released on May 10, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published QB 24-606, which provides guidance on how to file an authorized Korea export certificate for Section 232 absolute quota for Republic of Korea exports.

All filers must include an authorized Korea export certificate that should be received from the exporter. The certificate is "a unique nine-digit number identifying the year in which the certificate is valid, the country of origin, and six additional digits.", this number will need to be included in the entry summary.

The requirement for the Republic of Korea Section 232 absolute quota entries to include an authorized Korea export certificate went into effect on May 20, 2024.

QB 24-606 can be found here:

https://www.cbp.gov/trade/quota/bulletins/qb-24-606-how-file-ecert-korea-steel-program