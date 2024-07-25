In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on July 23, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced a recommendation to the trade to add a "Technical Point of Contact (POC) designated for cybersecurity" to their respective Automated Commercial Environment (ACE)accounts.
CBP urges all trade members to have a cybersecurity POC to improve collaboration to intercept or mitigate the impacts of an identified threat and improving the legitimacy of a threat notification from a CBP official.
The published CSMS also includes instructions for the trade on how to add this POC to their ACE account.
CSMS # 61491841 can be found here:
https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-3aa4a81?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2
