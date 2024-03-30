In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on March 28, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the release of the updated Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) Entry Summary Business Process document.

According to the CSMS, the latest version, 12.0, includes some of the following updates:

Updated Chapter 3 (Bonds) to reflect current bond policies and procedures.

Chapter 4 (Blanket Declarations) has an updated list of permitted blanket declarations to match current ACE functionality.

Chapter 14 (ACE Reports) now has links for the ACE Reports Catalog for trade users.

Chapter 17 (Foreign Trade Zones) has an updated link for the FTZ admission CBP and Trade Automated Interface Requirements (CATAIR) document.

For any questions, comments, and suggestions related to the updated document, CBP directs members of the trade to email otentrysummary@cbp.dhs.gov.

CSMS # 59977281 Can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-3932e41?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2

Version 12.0 of the ACE Entry Summary Business Process can be found here:

https://www.cbp.gov/document/guides/ace-entry-summary-business-process