In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on March 27, 2024, CBP announced a new Document Image System (DIS) implementation guide that modifies the review process for documents uploaded to DIS.
The highlight of the changes is the creation of new review status messages. Currently, the trade only receives a review status message when a document is rejected. This deployment means that trade members can now receive review statuses that confirm the acceptance of an uploaded document or that a review is still in progress.
The changes outlined in this draft are expected to be deployed to production no earlier than April 27, 2024.
CSMS # 59950256 can be found here:
https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-392c4b0?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2
The draft DIS implementation guide and a full change log can be found here:
https://www.cbp.gov/document/guidance/dis-xml-implementation-guide-draft
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 00:08:25 UTC.