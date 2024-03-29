In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on March 27, 2024, CBP announced a new Document Image System (DIS) implementation guide that modifies the review process for documents uploaded to DIS.

The highlight of the changes is the creation of new review status messages. Currently, the trade only receives a review status message when a document is rejected. This deployment means that trade members can now receive review statuses that confirm the acceptance of an uploaded document or that a review is still in progress.

The changes outlined in this draft are expected to be deployed to production no earlier than April 27, 2024.

CSMS # 59950256 can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-392c4b0?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2

The draft DIS implementation guide and a full change log can be found here:

https://www.cbp.gov/document/guidance/dis-xml-implementation-guide-draft