In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced an update to the list of General Approved Exclusions (GAE) for 2024 First and Second Period Tariff Rate Quota for Aluminum Articles of European Union Member Countries.
The following Harmonized Tariff Schedule numbers have been removed from the GAE list as of July 1, 2024:
- 20.9080
- 21.0010
- 29.1010
- 29.5090
- 11.3010
- 00.0000
CSMS # 61213882 can be found here:
https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-3a60cba?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2
The updated quota bulletin can be found here:
https://www.cbp.gov/trade/quota/bulletins/qb-24-711-2024
