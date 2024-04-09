In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on April 3, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) warns trade users of scams where scammers are posing as CBP employees and "demanding payment or sensitive information".

CBP wants to remind the trade that they will never solicit payment by phone. The CSMS reviews the warning signs of an impersonation scam, how to respond to a suspected scam call, and provides suggestions on how the trade can protect themselves from these calls.

CSMS # 60040952 can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-39426f8?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2

Impersonation scam calls can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at:

www.ReportFraud.ftc.gov