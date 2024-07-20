In a Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on July 17, 2024, U.S. Customs Border Protection (CBP) announced that it will be requiring the estimated date of arrival for all entry type 86 (ET 86) submissions in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE).

ET 86 submissions that do not include the estimated date of arrival will result in an entry rejection error. According to the CSMS, this data element will enable future development in ACE to ensure that parties do not receive Section 321 clearance for ET 86 submissions with an aggregate value of $800 or more per day.

This requirement will go into effect on July 25, 2024.

CSMS # 61421135 can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-3a9364f?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2