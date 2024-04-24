In a press release published on April 19, 2024, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced its plans for the launch of the CBSA Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) digital initiative.

CARM will launch on May 13, 2024, for internal CBSA use. This will give the agency time to work on compliance, identify any errors in duty submissions, and be ready to support trade chain partners when it releases for the rest of the trade in October 2024.

The CBSA press release can be found here:

https://www.canada.ca/en/border-services-agency/news/2024/04/cbsa-phasing-in-carm-launching-internally-for-cbsa-use-as-planned-in-may-and-later-in-the-fall-for-trade-chain-partners0.html