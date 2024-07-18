In a bulletin published on July 12, 2024, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the publication of the "CPSC eFiling Quick Start Guide".

This guide will support the trade through the early stages of eFiling implementation and includes information on:

eFiling requirements;

Implementation best practices;

Guidance on common questions; and

'Actionable steps" for importers to navigate requirements.

The bulletin announcing the release of this guide can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USCPSC/bulletins/3a843f4

The "CPSC eFiling Quick Start Guide" can be found here:

https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/2024_07_08_eFiling_Quick_Start_Guide_FINAL_Draft.pdf?VersionId=stAaZCUyOLJUmR09mPf1gZSG1Uy7RkCT&utm_campaign=&utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=20240712