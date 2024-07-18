In a bulletin published on July 12, 2024, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the publication of the "CPSC eFiling Quick Start Guide".
This guide will support the trade through the early stages of eFiling implementation and includes information on:
- eFiling requirements;
- Implementation best practices;
- Guidance on common questions; and
- 'Actionable steps" for importers to navigate requirements.
The bulletin announcing the release of this guide can be found here:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USCPSC/bulletins/3a843f4
The "CPSC eFiling Quick Start Guide" can be found here:
https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/2024_07_08_eFiling_Quick_Start_Guide_FINAL_Draft.pdf?VersionId=stAaZCUyOLJUmR09mPf1gZSG1Uy7RkCT&utm_campaign=&utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=20240712
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 00:09:02 UTC.