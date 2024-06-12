In a Federal Register Notice (FRN) published on June 4, 2024, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced their intent to "expand the current Partner Government Agency (PGA) Message Set test (Beta Pilot) to include up to 2,000 additional participants."

According to the FRN, the expanded Beta Pilot will allow importers of CPSC-regulated products to participate in the test program by "electronically submitting (eFiling) data from a certificate of compliance" via the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE).

Electronic requests to participate in the expanded pilot can be submitted to CPSC until 2,000 additional volunteers have been found, or until such time as eFiling becomes a permanent requirement. Instructions for how to request participation in the Beta Pilot are included in the FRN.

The FRN can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/06/04/2024-12194/electronic-filing-of-certificate-of-compliance-data-announcement-of-expansion-of-pga-message-set