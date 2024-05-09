Canadian Forced Labour Act Reporting Due by End of May

On January 1, 2024, Bill S-211, An Act to enact the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act and to amend the Customs Tariff (the Act) came into effect. The Act requires that certain entities must submit a report each year that details "the steps taken during the previous financial year to prevent and reduce the risk that forced labour or child labour is used by them or in their supply chains."

Any corporation, trust, partnership or other unincorporated organization listed on a stock exchange, has a place of business, does business, or has assets in Canada that meets two or more of the following requirements will be required to submit a report:

$20 million or more in assets;

$40 million or more in revenue;

An average of 250 or more employees.

This is a reminder to the trade that the report must be filed with the Minister of Public Safety by May 31, 2024.

The "Forced Labour in Canadian Supply Chains" webpage can be found here:

https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/cntrng-crm/frcd-lbr-cndn-spply-chns/index-en.aspx

Bill S-211 can be found in its entirety here:

https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/S-211/third-reading