In a press release published on May 16, 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the addition of 26 textile companies based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List.

These additions to the UFLPA Entity List focus on cotton manufacturers "based outside of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) that source cotton from the XUAR."

Goods produced by the 26 entities added to the UFLPA Entity List are restricted from entering the United States as of May 17, 2024.

The DHS press release can be read here:

https://www.dhs.gov/news/2024/05/16/dhs-announces-26-additional-prc-based-textile-companies-uflpa-entity-list

The Federal Register Notice that contains the names of the 26 companies can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/05/17/2024-10544/notice-regarding-the-uyghur-forced-labor-prevention-act-entity-list