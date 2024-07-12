In a press release published on July 9, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an updated Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Strategy to Prevent the Importation of Goods Mined, Produced, or Manufactured with Forced Labor in the People's Republic of China document.

This strategy document has identified new "high priority" sectors for UFLPA enforcement: aluminum, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and seafood. These industries are considered to have a higher risk of forced labor and join apparel, cotton, silica-based products, tomatoes, and "downstream products" as high priority sectors.

The press release from DHS can be found here:

https://www.dhs.gov/news/2024/07/09/forced-labor-enforcement-task-force-adds-aluminum-pvc-and-seafood-new-high-priority

The 2024 Updates to the Strategy to Prevent the Importation of Goods Mined, Produced, or Manufactured with Forced Labor in the People's Republic of China report can be found here:

https://www.dhs.gov/uflpa-strategy