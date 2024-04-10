In a Federal Register Notice (FRN) and Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) bulletin published on April 5, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the upcoming deployment of the Electronic Certification System (eCERT) for the Republic of Korea (ROK) Section 232 absolute quota entries.

ROK Section 232 entries will soon require a nine-digit Korean export certificate number. Effective April 22, 2024, a soft rejection period will begin in which ROK Section 232 entries will receive a warning message noting the missing export certificate number.

This soft rejection period will last until May 20, 2024. After that date, ROK Section 232 entries that do not provide a valid certificate number will be prevented from making entry.

FRN # 2024-07230 can be found here:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/04/05/2024-07230/republic-of-korea-steel-imports-approved-for-the-electronic-certification-system-ecert

CSMS # 60073673 and details on the soft reject period can be found here:

https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-394a6c9?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2