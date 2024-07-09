On July 4, 2024, the European Commission published Regulation (EU) 2024/1866 which imposes provisional countervailing duties on imports of BEV from China. The Regulation is the result of an investigation conducted by the EU Commission which concluded that the battery electric vehicles (BEV) value chain in China benefits from unfair subsidization, which is a threat of economic injury to EU BEV producers.

The countervailing duty rates range from 17.4% to 37.6%, depending on producer.

These measures went into effect on July 5, 2024, and will be active for a maximum of 4 months until EU Member States make a final decision on definitive duties.

The link to the EU press release can be found here: Provisional duties on battery electric vehicles from China (europa.eu)

The link to the EU Regulation can be found here: Implementing regulation - EU - 2024/1866 - EN - EUR-Lex (europa.eu)