In February 2024, the European Commission adopted Regulation (EU) 2024/573 and Regulation (EU) 2024/590, affecting the importation of fluorinated greenhouse gases and ozone-depleting substances. Both regulations came into effect on March 11, 2024, and are a step towards reaching the EU's 2030 climate goals and climate neutrality by 2050.

Regulation (EU) 2024/573 is designed to limit the quantity of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)entering the EU market through adjustment of the quota system. HFCs are present in a broad range of products, including refrigerators, air-conditioners, heat pumps, and pre-charged metered dose inhalers. Producers and importers of such equipment will need to ensure that the amount of HFCs is accounted for under the quota system, and they must complete a "declaration of conformity" stating how this was ensured.

Regulation (EU) 2024/590 regulates ozone-depleting substances imported in bulk or when contained in products and equipment. The Regulation also sets licensing requirements for all exports and imports of ozone-depleting substances.

The regulations do not provide a list of affected HTS codes. Should an importer need to determine if their products are subject to these regulations, they can look up the measure posted against the applicable HTS code in the EU Integrated Tariff Rate System (TARIC), which can be accessed here: TARIC Consultation.

Guidance on the quota system can be found here: EU-Rules - European Commission

The link to Regulation (EU) 2024/573 can be found here: Regulation - EU - 2024/573 - EN - EUR-Lex

The link to Regulation (EU) 2024/590 can be found here: Regulation - EU - 2024/590 - EN - EUR-Lex