On June 24, 2024, the European Council adopted a new comprehensive package of economic and individual restrictions against Russia. The package mainly targets "high-value" economic sectors like energy, finance, and trade, but is also designed to make circumvention even more difficult.
A full list of the 116 additional sanctioned persons and entities can be found in the official press release; the corresponding regulation had not yet been published at the time of writing this Newsflash.
Highlights include:
- EU parent companies are required to ensure their third-country subsidiaries do not take part in circumvention.
- EU entities are prohibited from using Russia's proprietary System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS), developed to minimize the impact of sanctions.
- Reloading services of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) in the EU are prohibited, if the LNG is to be transshipped to third countries.
- Vessel prohibitions as well as flight bans are expanded.
- Prohibitions for road transportation have been expanded to include EU companies owned 25% or more by a Russian individual or entity.
- Export restrictions on chemicals, plastics, excavating machinery, monitors, and electrical equipment have been added.
- Additional import restrictions on helium from Russia have been added.
- Liechtenstein has been added to the list of partner countries that apply a set of restrictive measures on imports of iron and steel from Russia, and a set of import control measures that are substantially equivalent to those of the EU.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 24 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 00:05:06 UTC.