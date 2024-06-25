On June 24, 2024, the European Council adopted a new comprehensive package of economic and individual restrictions against Russia. The package mainly targets "high-value" economic sectors like energy, finance, and trade, but is also designed to make circumvention even more difficult.

A full list of the 116 additional sanctioned persons and entities can be found in the official press release; the corresponding regulation had not yet been published at the time of writing this Newsflash.

Highlights include: