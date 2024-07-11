On July 5, 2024, the European Union (EU) Commission announced that EU Member States will accept Admission Temporaire Roulette (ATR) movement certificates that have been electronically issued by Turkish authorities.

These electronic ATR documents, which can facilitate the duty-free movement of qualifying goods that fall under the terms of the EU - Türkiye Customs Union Agreement feature a QR code and can be accepted without a "wet-ink" signature.

The EU - Türkiye Customs Cooperation Committee will adopt a decision with retroactive effect, which is currently being prepared. EU Member States can accept electronic ATR movement certificates as of July 8, 2024.

More information can be found here: New ATR movement certificate rules for EU-Türkiye Customs Cooperation - European Commission (europa.eu)