On 12 June 2024, the European Commission ("Commission") issued a press release announcing a provisional conclusion that the battery electric vehicles (BEV) value chain in China "benefits from unfair subsidization, which is causing a threat of economic injury to [European Union] BEV producers."
According to the announcement, the Commission has engaged Chinese authorities to seek resolution in a "WTO-compatible manner". Should discussions not result in a solution, the Commission will introduce provisional countervailing duties, which would become effective 4 July 2024.
The press release can be found here:
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_24_3231
