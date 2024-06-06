In a press release published on May 27, 2024, the White House announced an extension for the exception of Section 232 duty on steel from Ukraine. While the amount of steel imported from Ukraine accounts for "less than 1 percent of all steel imports" into the United States, the White House considers it an "economic lifeline" for Ukraine.

The Section 232 exemption for Ukraine was extended for one year and will be active until June 1, 2025.

The White House Proclamation can be found here:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/05/27/a-proclamation-adjusting-imports-of-steel-into-the-united-states-ukraine/